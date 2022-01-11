Countries With the Most Valuable Passports

After nearly two years of pandemic-related border closures and restrictions, COVID-19 vaccines are providing hope for a post-pandemic surge in international travel and tourism. Still, even after the pandemic, some people will have greater freedom and access to world travel than others – depending on the passport they carry.

In a post-COVID-19 world, a number of factors can impact one’s ability to globetrot freely, including international perceptions of the traveler’s nationality, restrictions on obtaining dual citizenship, and the number of countries the traveler can enter without a visa.

Using an index of these and other measures compiled by Nomad Capitalist, a tax and immigration consultancy company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most valuable passports in the world.

The places one can visit, without a pre-issued visa, is determined largely by diplomatic ties between the country that issued the passport and the rest of the world. A passport issued by the United States, for example, grants its holder visa-free access to 187 countries – the seventh most of any country. Still, partially because of international perceptions of American travelers, in addition to restrictions on dual citizenship, the U.S. does not rank on this list. Here are 29 countries the U.S. government does not want you to visit.

The countries on this list tend to be relatively wealthy places. In all but two nations on this list, annual GDP per capita is more than double the global average of $11,433, according to the most recent data available from the World Bank. Here is a look at the 10 richest countries in the world.

