Discover 4 Stores Like Whole Foods: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Whole Foods is a leading grocery store in the U.S., offering food products that are free from hydrogenated fats, artificial colors, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the chain stores sell local, organic, and plant-based options to shoppers seeking a healthy lifestyle.

If you’re seeking a more affordable alternative to the multinational supermarket chain, here are four stores like Whole Foods.

1. Trader Joe’s

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Headquarters : Monrovia, California

Trader Joe’s is one of the best and most popular alternatives to Whole Foods, with incredible self-branded food items and inexpensive products. The store offers many unique fan favorites that can’t be found anywhere else, such as Trader Joe’s healthier version of Takis (Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips), as well as an abundance of snacks, sweets, dips, and more.

To compare Trader Joe’s vs. Whole Foods, both grocery store sells organic produce and items with fewer ingredients — all of which must fit strict criteria. However, the former tends to be less expensive.

2. Sprouts Farmers Market

Source: Littletung / Wikimedia Commons

Headquarters : Phoenix, Arizona

Similar to Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market has a wide selection of all-natural, organic food. Though only located in 23 states, the supermarket chain offers fresh produce and items in bulk, so you can save on larger purchases. In fact, according to the company, 90% of its products are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors, food coloring, preservatives, and synthetic ingredients.

3. Costco

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Headquarters : Issaquah, Washington

If you’re looking to purchase food items in bulk for the whole family, Costco is the best alternative to Whole Foods. The popular retailer offers a wide variety of organic meats, juices, and other products while offering more bang for your buck. Though Whole Foods might have higher standards when it comes to its foot items, you can still find healthy, minimally processed options at Costco.

4. Natural Grocers

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Headquarters : Lakewood, Colorado

Natural Grocers markets itself as “your neighborhood organic grocer offering everything from organic produce to free range eggs to health coaching and more.” Though only located in 21 states, the grocery store sets itself aside both with affordable pricing and its 100% organic produce, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% free-range eggs, and 100% conscientiously and humanely raised meats, according to its website. While Natural Grocers might be more expensive than your average grocery store, it’s certainly less expensive than fancier stores like Whole Foods.

Why We Are Covering This

Source: Moyo Studio / E+ via Getty Images

Whole Foods is a leading grocery chain for healthy individuals who value the ingredients they put into their bodies. However, since Whole Foods can be on the pricier side, the above alternatives are great for those seeking more affordable options.