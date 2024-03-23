Avoid Every Hot Dog Brand Except For These 8 bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images

From the Costco food court to the streets of New York to the ball game, hot dogs are an American food staple. They can be made of many different types of meat, and cooked in ways that change the texture or taste. When it’s not possible to get the actual fair or street version, you can cook them at home in the microwave, on the grill or the stovetop. Fortunately, most states also have a must-try hot dog spot to help you curve that craving.

There are so many types out there that it’s hard to know where the best hot dogs are. We researched eight types of hot dogs, including the original BallPark dogs and the original New York street-style dogs to determine which ones are worth your time and money. We’ve listed them below in no particular order, along with additional products the companies sell that may add to your hot dog.

1. Oscar Mayer

Come in many options like Angus, turkey and cheese dogs

Juicy and firm with extra snap

Can be microwaved, grilled, boiled or cooked or a campfire

America’s Classic Hot Dog Company

It’s hard to think about hot dogs without the name Oscar Mayer popping into your head. These hot dogs are under the KraftHeinz parent company, along with many other beloved brands such as Kool-Aid, Jell-O and Velveeta.

These hot dogs come in bun length, turkey, cheese dogs, classic, beef and even in a gummy option if you’re up for it. They are easy to find at most common grocery stores like Walmart or Target. Oscar Mayer also offers hardwood smoked smokies, and maple pancake sausages, with the meat covered in maple pancakes to create a breakfast-style corndog.

2. Nathan’s

Made of 100% beef

Recipe perfected over 100 years

Readily available in most grocery stores and online

The World Famous Frankfurter

Nathan’s makes more than just hot dogs. The company also produces fries, pickles, buns and condiments. Accessorize your Nathan’s hot dog with spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut or deli-style mustard made by the same company.

Enjoy offers pretzel dogs, bagel dogs, franks in puff pastry, bagel dogs, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and franks in dough with mustard and sauerkraut from Nathan’s. You can bring the entire state fair experience into your home without even leaving the house with Nathan’s many products.

3. Kirkland

All beef hot dogs

Gluten-free

No added fillers, corn syrup or by-products

Costco’s Claim to Fame

If you’re not living under a rock. you’ve probably eaten at Costco’s food court, where you can get a hot dog and a drink for under two dollars in most places. The good news is that these delicious hot dogs are also available in their grocery section so you can take them home and enjoy them at any time.

Kirkland hot dogs are ready in minutes and delicious on the grill. They come in three packages of 12 hot dogs and are sized to fit regular hot dog buns. They’re fully cooked when you purchase them, so all you have to do is heat them up. They’re gluten-free and made only from beef. If you’re looking for a hearty hot dog with a strong beef flavor, you can’t go wrong with the Kirkland brand. The only downside is that they are only available at Costco and you must have a membership to shop there.

4. Hebrew National

100% kosher beef

Also offer lunch meat and appetizers

Company has an original spice blend for hot dogs

Premium Cuts of Beef

Claiming that hot dogs should still have rules in a world where very few exist, Hebrew National uses only premium cuts of 100% kosher beef. They’ve been making hot dogs since 1905 and use a special spice blend to create a unique flavor that’s been a favorite for generations. The company highlights its focus on cleanliness, consistency and quality, ensuring that their products are free of artificial ingredients.

Every product undergoes a rigorous inspection. Each package has a Triangle K on it, a mark that symbolizes reliability and integrity in food supervision and certification. So while you’re getting a delicious hot dog, you can also rest assured that you’re getting the best in ingredients also.

5. Trader Joe’s

Organic

Made from grass-fed cows

Gluten-free

Trader Joe’s Does It Again

Trader Joe’s is known for creating products that mimic common foods but are tweaked just enough to be original. This is also true with their organic grass-fed uncured beef hot dogs. They are gluten-free and cook fast, making them an easy meal option for busy summer nights.

Trader’s also offers a unique twist on condiments with Dill Pickle Mustard, Chili Lime Mayo and Truffle Ketchup. Their hot dogs are low in calories and have nine grams of protein in one piece. Again, the downside to these hot dogs is that they are only sold at Trader Joe’s, a store that is hard to get to for some shoppers. But if you’re ever in the area and want to know what original products to try, add their hot dogs to your list.

6. BallPark

Wide range of flavors and styles

Available in most grocery stores

Original sole supplier of hot dogs for the Detroit Tigers

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

BallPark hot dogs was the original supplier of hot dogs for the Detroit Tigers, and we all know that hot dogs are a staple at baseball games. Within a few years, the products were available in homes and today they have a huge variety of products in both original size and bun size.

Angus beef dogs come in both bun size and original. Beef hot dogs come in original, bun size, grillmaster (jumbo) and lean. Classic franks are available in original, bun size and nacho cheese options. The company also offers a healthier option in turkey franks, including smoked white turkey.

7. Whole Foods 365

Paleo- and keto-friendly

Dairy-free

Organic

A Twist on the Traditional Hot Dog

Whole Foods hot dogs are made from uncured turkey. The company claims to only use meat from animals that are raised humanely and never given antibiotics. They are sugar-conscious and include a blend of spices that is unique to Whole Foods.

They also offer a Wellshire turkey kielbasa and Wellshire fully cooked uncured turkey bacon. You may not find the traditional beef or pork you expect in a hot dog from Whole Foods, but you’ll find a healthier alternative to hot dogs.

8. Sabrett

Special cures and all-natural spices

Original New York pushcart style frankfurter

Various products to choose from

Bringing the Street Flavor Into Your Home

Nothing can quite replicate the taste of a street dog, but Sabrett sure tries to bring it home to you. Their natural casing frankfurters are famous for their snap and are still sold under blue and yellow umbrellas on the streets of New York.

Sabrett also offers skinless beef frankfurters, hot & spicy sausage and beef frankfurters, and cocktail franks. Add to your meal with original condiments like sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard, onions in tomato sauce and relish.

No matter how you dress it up, there’s a hot dog for everyone on this list. Don’t take our word for it – try them out yourself. Most of these products are available in local grocery stores. Others may take a bit of work to get, but we’re confident they’re worth it.

ALERT: Today Could Be Your Best Shot At Early Retirement (Sponsored) If you want to retire before 65, pay attention. Study after study has shown that the longer you stay invested, the better your chances at an early retirement. Every day that goes by without saving and investing for tomorrow means more to earn and save later. Don’t waste any more time and get started with Robinhood today. The app makes it easy to buy and sell stocks, mutual funds, trade options, and even cryptocurrencies. Sign up today — click here to start your journey.