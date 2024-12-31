10 Things You Should Never Buy at Trader Joe's ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For people who shop at Trader Joe’s, it’s not just about the things you can buy, as it’s an experience in and of itself. Millions of people love shopping here for its reasonable prices, frozen dishes, and unique grocery items you can’t find anywhere else.

However, this isn’t to say that shopping at Trader Joe’s is always perfect. In fact, there are some things that you should never buy at this beloved grocery store, an admission even the most die-hard Trader Joe’s fans have to make.

14. Everything but the Bagel Crackers

To be clear, Everything but the Bagel items at Trader Joe’s are universally loved, but the crackers take home the top prize. Mixed with any of the favorite dipping sauces you can find at Trader Joe’s, you’re in for a real treat. Mix it with the Everything but the Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip for a real surprise.

13. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

While this Trader Joe’s favorite is only seasonally available, it’s incredibly worth waiting for. A fall staple, there is something about taking a comfort food favorite and making it healthier that is hard to say no to.

12. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Combining peanut butter and dark chocolate, this duo makes for a Trader Joe’s item you can’t ignore. This treat is so good it won the store’s customer choice award in 2021 for being the best “Sweet Treat.” The only real concern is ensuring you don’t finish in just one sitting.

11. Buy: Fried Rice

There is a very passionate fanbase for Trader Joe’s fried rice, and for good reason. Vegetables and chicken fried rice are staple favorites. Located in the frozen food section, this can be a perfect stand-alone meal or something you can add as a side dish for family and friends. It’s tasty, and you can’t ignore when the internet universally agrees on something.

10. Don’t Buy: Orange Juice

Surprisingly, the internet has made it a commitment to highlight the need to not purchase organic juice from Trader Joe’s. Even though the chain has committed to having healthier orange juice options, the problem is that it’s far more expensive than otherwise equally healthy options at almost any other grocery store.

9. Don’t Buy: Watermelon Jerky

The controversy over watermelon jerky from Trader Joe’s was controversial enough that it might be talked about on Reddit. At least one person called it “the most disgusting thing I ever bought…” at Trader Joe’s, which seems very definitive. The bottom line is that unless you are 1000% positive this is something you will enjoy, you are better off skipping it and spending the money on a sure thing.

8. Don’t Buy: Prepared Salads

A prepared salad might be attractive as it can be an inexpensive, healthy, and fast way to enjoy lunch or dinner. Of course, you must enjoy this salad, and for many people, this isn’t what happens with Trader Joe’s prepared salads. Often labeled as lackluster, you’ll be better off buying a prepared salad elsewhere or making your own at home.

7. Don’t Buy: Refrigerated Salad Dressing

One of the more disappointing things you can buy at Trader Joe’s is its refrigerated salad dressing options. Yes, you’ll find some good options, but the dressings are not shelf-life stable for as long as alternative options you might find at a standard grocery chain. In other words, buy elsewhere unless you want to only use the dressing in the next few days.

6. Don’t Buy: Ice Cream

Even if you love unique ice cream flavors, the Trader Joe’s ice cream aisle isn’t somewhere you need to spend much time. The reality is that you can find a better selection with more attractive pricing at other grocers. There is no question Trader Joe’s has some funny ice cream flavor names, but you have to look more than surface-deep in this category.

5. Don’t Buy: Bread

More specifically, you’ll want to avoid sliced loaves of bread at Trader Joe’s, which most buyers seem to dislike after a first purchase. One of the biggest considerations is that because of the health focus of this chain, the bread is made without any preservatives, which means the bread only lasts a few days, which, alongside poor taste, is a double combination worth not purchasing altogether.

4. Don’t Buy: Tissue Paper

There is no question that Trader Joe’s plays things well when it says, “I’m there when you run out of toilet paper” on the box of its facial tissues. However, the reality is that this tissue paper is a far cry from the softness that is Kleenex. Anyone with sensitive skin, including myself, will want to stay far away from this tissue paper.

3. Don’t Buy: Milk

There is no shortage of different milk options available at Trader Joe’s. However, just because you can buy milk at this retail chain does not mean it’s the best idea. Everything from whole milk to reduced-fat organic milk is much more expensive than any other retail store like Target or Walmart, where you can get great milk for arguably half as much.

2. Don’t Buy: Frozen Meatballs

Among the least popular items but biggest sellers at Trader Joe’s is something you need to stop buying. The store’s frozen meatballs are just not very tasty, and even if you try any of the different varieties the store sells, you won’t end up with something that works as well as you might want.

1. Don’t Buy: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Universally derided as one of the worst things you could ever buy at Trader Joe’s, Cauliflower Pizza Crust is something you shouldn’t buy. This isn’t the traditional pizza you are used to and any pizza crust made out of vegetables is probably better as a kitchen experiment than an item you can buy at any of the chain’s 593 stores.

