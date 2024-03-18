Avoid Every Orange Juice Brand Except For These 8 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Orange juice is a staple of American breakfast; not all are made the same. Some products deserve the longevity they have, while others are perhaps bought out of habit or because we’re afraid to try something new.

Made from either churning or squeezing the fruit, orange juice has additional ingredients for taste and preservation. It comes in various flavors including navel orange, blood orange, Valencia orange, tangerine and clementine. Some companies may add flavor packs, like orange oils or essence, to boost flavor. It’s great on its own, but orange juice is also a common ingredient in other drinks.

The orange juice market amounts to $20.7 billion in the United States alone and is expected to grow every year by close to three percent. Minute Maid orange juice is made by Coke, and Tropicana orange juice is made by Pepsi. These two companies account for almost 60% of the orange juice production in the United States.

Whether fresh-squeezing it from home or adding it to your McDonald’s breakfast meal, sometimes orange juice just hits differently. To determine the eight best orange juice brands, we studied the pros and cons of each. We present them to you in no particular order.

1. Minute Maid

Easier to find at common grocery stores like Walmart

Made with natural, ripe oranges

Comes in various types

Minute Maid Isn’t Going Anywhere

Manufactured by Coca-Cola, Minute Maid is one of the highest-selling orange juices in the country. This familiar carton is sold in almost every grocery store and is allegedly made from perfectly ripe, natural oranges. The juice comes in a low pulp version, a pulp-free version, an additional calcium and Vitamin D option and a Kids+ option. The Kids+ option includes extra vitamins A, B1, C, D and E. Some consumers report that the taste of Minute Maid orange juice isn’t as authentic as they’d like, but it’s safe to say Minute Maid orange juice isn’t going anywhere.

2. Trader Joe’s

No added sugar

Kosher

Subtle tartness

Hint of Tart Citrus Acidity, But Pleasantly Smooth

Trader Joe’s current orange juice offering is only available in a no-pulp option. There are no extra sugars added, although orange juice comes with natural sugar. The hard part about Trader Joe’s products is that they are only sold in their store and those can be difficult to find. The upside is that the company is constantly trying new recipes and combinations to improve its offerings. The company claims its product is 100% juice and high in potassium and vitamin C.

3. Whole Foods 365

Organic

Gluten-free

Most juices are not made from concentrate

Four Ingredients and Lots of Calcium

According to Whole Foods, their 365 Whole Foods Market orange juice contains as much calcium as a glass of milk. While they sell a variety of orange juice products at stores, their offering is dairy-free, vegetarian and kosher. Orange juice is offered in several formats: no pulp, calcium and vitamin D and extra pulp. According to Whole Foods, none of their orange juice is made from concentrate. It only lists four ingredients in the calcium and vitamin D version: organic juice, calcium lactate, tricalcium phosphate and vitamin D3.

4. Tropicana

Extremely reliable choice

Some consumers report a viscous, thick texture

Less tart than others

Sip It All Day Long

As stated previously, Tropicana is one of the most popular orange juice brands in the country, is manufactured by Pepsi and has undergone some name changes over the years. Tropicana has been bottled since 1947 and you’d be hard-pressed to find an American who hasn’t seen these bright bottles in stores. Some consumers report that they can sip this all day long because it’s not as tart as other options, making it a good choice if you want orange juice for more than just a meal. Tropicana comes in an original no-pulp version and a light version with added vitamin C and zinc. The company claims its products have 50% less sugar than regular orange juice brands and 50% fewer calories.

5. Florida’s Natural

More citrus taste

Available in six different sizes, perfect for a large family or a single person

Squeezed from fresh oranges

Orange Juice Was the Original Product

Although Florida’s Natural has branched out into other drinks like lemonade and grapefruit juice, the company began with orange juice. Many report that this orange juice has a more citrus taste with less tart, so it’s ideal for those who want a more subtle flavor. Products are available in a no pulp, with pulp and most pulp versions, so you can determine how thick you want your juice to be. There is also a version with additional calcium and vitamin D, and that comes in a no-pulp and with-pulp option.

6. Simply Orange

Consumers claim it’s orange juice in its unfiltered, authentic form

Not from concentrate

No added sugars

Fresh-Squeezed, All-Natural Taste

Simply Orange is available in several types: pulp-free, low acid, pulp-free with additional Vitamin D and calcium, medium plus with calcium and Vitamin D and high pulp. If you want to be adventurous and mix your orange juice with other fruits, you can also choose orange juice with pineapple or orange juice with mango.

Simply Orange is also manufactured by Coca-Cola and has no added sugars. There is only one ingredient in their product – just fresh squeezed orange juice.

7. Nature’s Nectar

High in vitamin C

Claims to promote immune and heart health

More affordable than other brands

Same Juice, Lower Price

Nature’s Nectar is the “generic” brand of orange juice made by the grocery store chain Aldi. The downside to this is that it’s only available at one store, but the benefit is that it’s more affordable than other fresh orange juice brands. This product is not made from concentrate and comes in a light version. There is also an orange juice mix with pineapple or mango and an orange juice with added calcium and vitamin D.

8. Uncle Matt’s

Made of Valencia and Hamlin oranges

Kosher

Gluten-free and vegan

Focused on Everything Organic

Uncle Matt’s orange juice includes folate, antioxidants, vitamin B, vitamin C and potassium. If you’re looking for Uncle Matt’s, you can purchase off the website in bulk, but the company only offers a 52 oz option. Choose from regular orange juice, light orange juice, juice with added calcium, and juice with pulp.

Finding the best orange juice brand usually comes down to personal preference, but there are some that are healthier than others. No matter what brand you choose, you get a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals with every glass of juice.

