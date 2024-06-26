10 Unpopular Costco Opinions You Should Consider SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you’re a loyal Costco customer, you might already know the ins and outs of shopping at the wholesale club. However, there are many unpopular or lesser-known hacks you can utilize when browsing the shelves at your local store. Despite Costco recently hitting a wall, it remains a go-to for many consumers. Here are 10 unpopular Costco opinions and tips you should consider during your next trip.

1. Weigh Your Grocery Store Options

Many people believe that Costco is the ultimate place to shop for food and produce. However, depending on your unique needs as a shopper, you might end up finding more success at an alternative grocery store. For example, if you’re only looking to buy a few items for a specific recipe, it might be better to grocery shop at a different store rather than buying in bulk at Costco. Otherwise, you could end up with expired or perished items.

Costco Grocery Tips/Opinions From Reddit

Many Reddit users agreed that grocery shopping at Costco isn’t always the answer.

“Sometimes it really is better to buy something at a grocery store instead of Costco. And you realize this too late when you are throwing away 100 packets of expired whatever.” — Aknagtehlriicnae

“My husband and I keep a spreadsheet (I KNOW) for the best place to buy food items. If something gets wasted from Costco — especially because we only buy frozen or pantry food there — it gets struck from the list. (Aldi wins for fresh food almost always!)” — f4ttyKathy

2. Pay Close Attention to the Quality of the Produce

Some shoppers claim that Costco‘s produce is not always the highest of quality. Of course, this might depend on your specific Costco location. Nevertheless, be sure to thoroughly check the produce before you buy it to make sure it isn’t overripe or underripe.

Costco Quality Assurance Tips/Opinions From Reddit

Many Reddit users feel as though Costco’s produce is underripe, which takes away from its quality and taste.

“The produce is often not very high quality (or was picked too early) and also not a value relative to conventional grocery stores.” — mortfred

3. Consider Time and Money Saved

If you shop correctly, you can save both time and money at Costco. However, depending on your needs as a shopper, you might end up throwing money away by choosing the establishment over another grocery store. If you can buy items in bulk without them going bad in the meantime, you will save both time and money by shopping at Costco.

Costco Savings Tips/Opinions From Reddit

One Costco shopper didn’t feel satisfied with their experience at the store.

“I don’t think we’re really saving money.” — fatkidseatcake

However, in response to the above comment, another user wrote:

“Hear me out – I felt the same way. Until I equated time with money. It saves me time to buy bulk, I don’t have to go as much saving time which equates to money for me. If that makes sense.” — recchim

4. Don’t Just Shop in Bulk

Many shoppers believe that if you choose Costco as your go-to store, you must only buy in bulk. However, some customers pointed out that the wholesale club provides great deals even if you’re taking a small trip for just a few items. Of course, it depends on the items you’re buying.

Costco Shopping Bulk Tips/Opinions From Reddit

A few Reddit users agreed that Costco can benefit small grocery trips as much as larger ones.

“Costco is worth it even for 1 person only Costco is worth going to for even small trips (ie. 1-5 items)” — GenericNetSurfer

“Agreed on the 1-5 items. I tend to only go for produce, meat, and occasionally sale items. Go with a plan, don’t stroll every aisle, and you’ll get in and out on a weekday afternoon in less than 20 mins.” — Arysta

5. You Can’t Go Wrong With Rotisserie Chicken

There are many Costco rotisserie chicken hacks that can save you time and money. For example, if you don’t mind purchasing cold, one-day-old rotisserie chicken to use for meal prepping, you can save more money than you would if you invested in a hot, fresh rotisserie chicken. Either way, the chicken will still be safe to consume; and — arguably — if you’re using it for meal prepping, it won’t matter if it’s cold anyway.

Costco Rotisserie Chicken Tips/Opinions From Reddit

A specific Costco Reddit hack is to ration the rotisserie chicken by using it for different meals throughout the week, from soups to burrito bowls to whatever else your heart desires.

“You can get an extra half of the Rotisserie Chicken for $1 more. Go to the deli counter where the in store made salads/pasta is. The Costcos I’ve been in there will be 1.5 rotisserie chicken in a plastic container for $5.99 This is the Chicken from the day before that didn’t sell. If you’re buying the chicken for meals for the week then just get a cold chicken instead of the fresh one. You get 50% more chicken for an extra $1. Yes it’s cold but it’s for meal preparation.” — hamishthewestie

“I used to be a Lunch Lady for a small school, where I fed about 35-50 kids and staff a day. Costco rotisserie chickens were a lifesaver! I made soup, BBQ chicken sandwiches, BBQ chicken on a baked potato, etc. I used them many ways.” — Whose_my_daddy

6. Stop on Road Trips

Many customers recommended using Costco as your pitstop when road-tripping. Costco not only offers affordable gas and cheap snacks, but it also provides relatively clean and accommodating restrooms. Not only that, but it could be a safer alternative to a location like a gas station or other pitstop.

Costco Road Trip Tips/Opinions From Reddit

One Reddit user makes sure to use Costcos as rest stops during their road trips.

“When I road trip I plan my pit stops at Costcos if there are any on my route. I know they’ll have the least expensive gas, a cheap meal, and usually a decent restroom.” — InevitableArt5438

7. Use a Box to Carry Food From Food Court

If you’re purchasing snacks or meals from the food court while shopping, consider using a cardboard box or drink holder to carry the items so you’re not trying to balance it all while shopping. This is especially helpful since many locations don’t offer you holders, and many stores lack enough space for customers to sit and eat.

Costco Food Court Tips/Opinions From Reddit

One Reddit user follows the box rule to store their food items while shopping/carrying the purchases out of the store.

“Get a shallow box to help carry your food at the food court. I’ve seen others reuse the drink holder trays from fast food places to help them carry drinks.” — Jzmnmlktea

Other users found this comment helpful, mentioning that their local Costcos don’t provide any sort of holders for them.

8. Use Items for Meal Prepping

Costco offers a ton of prepared foods that you can repurpose for meals throughout the week. If you buy an item in bulk and ration it properly, you can get multiple meals out of it — without having to spend all Sunday cooking. At Costco, when done right, a little can go a long way.

Costco Meal Prepping Tips/Opinions From Reddit

One Reddit user recommended adding the Tabouleh Salad as an ingredient in a larger meal prep.

“Meal Prep with the Tabouleh Salad! I buy one container for $10-12, split one of the large boxes of greens, and a heaping spoonful of hummus and/or Bitchin Sauce! Filling, cheap, nutritious! Oh and the salad topper mix is amazing, and affordable! It has nuts and dried cranberries, a great crunch!” — No_Guava_5764

Many others also advised using the rotisserie chicken as your source of protein in your prepped meals to save time cooking.

9. Look Into the Costco Auto Program

Many shoppers over Costco’s auto program, which provides countless perks and discounts. Through Costco, you can “buy a car with confidence” and “get started on the purchase or lease of a new vehicle or learn more about buying a used car, truck or SUV,” according to its website.

Costco Auto Program Tips/Opinions From Reddit

Multiple satisfied Costco customers mentioned that they saved thousands on their car purchases through the company’s auto program.

“When buying a car, look into the Costco car buy program. I got a $3,000 voucher from the dealer for being a Costco member and applying for the program.” — JR_1985

“I bought 2 cars through them. We didn’t get vouchers, but we did save at least $4k on each of the vehicles, no one else would c e close to the prices. Plus it’s like having an express lane at the dealer. The only downside is that it’s only one dealer that works with them and each time we drove past 2 other dealers. An hour dive for 4K savings.” — LetsBeginwithFritos

10. Seek Gift Cards

By purchasing gift cards at Costco, you can potentially save a ton of money. Oftentimes, the warehouse club provides discounts on gift cards for different restaurants or even movie theaters. These can make great gifts or even just personal treats that save you money individually.

Costco Gift Card Tips/Opinions From Reddit

One Reddit user recommended checking gift card options consistently, as you might secure a decent deal in doing so.

“Keep an eye on the gift card discount wall for restaurants or movies. If you use the places regularly they’re a killer deal.” — hawksnest_prez

Why We’re Covering This

Costco is a popular and affordable chain with many loyal customers. By considering the above hacks, you can get the most out of your Costco experience.

