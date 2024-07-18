Find the Hours of the Closest Costco to You Thomas De Wever / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco stands as one of the most popular members-only wholesale retailers in the world. It’s known for its low prices of name-brand products, large warehouse settings, and of course – the famous $1.50 hot dog combo.

Read on to learn more about Costco and how you can find the hours of operation for the nearest warehouse, as well as any specific perks at your closest location.

What is Costco?

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco is a wholesale retailer that sells discounted products of everyday items like groceries, appliances, and electronics to its members.

Here’s some more of what you can find at its warehouses, which average 140,000 square feet.

Furniture

Television and audio equipment

Cameras

Books

Office supplies and equipment

Sporting goods

Health and beauty supplies

Jewelry

Many Costco locations also house discounted pharmacies, vision facilities, gas stations, tire centers, and food courts.

Costco facts

Source: Shutterstock

As of 2024, Costco is the fifth largest retailer in the world with revenue of $58.61 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. And it currently has more than 132 million cardholders.

So it’s no doubt the brand is popular among its customers. But here are some weird Costco facts even regulars may not know.

Costco sells seven times more hot dogs than all MLB stadiums combined

The Jewelry section sells about 212 pounds of diamonds, and one engagement ring went for $600,000

Costco publishes the 4th largest circulation print magazine

The retailer sells half the world’s cashews

How to find Costco store hours at your location

To find the store hours of the Costco location nearest to you, use the Costco search tool and follow these prompts.

Enter your zip code

Find your location

Click on “Store Details”

The final step should take you to a page that shows the store’s hours of operation and phone number.

It’ll also indicate whether the store offers specific services such as an optical department, pharmacy, hearing aids, gas station, and food court.