This Is How Much Money Costco Makes Every Minute

Customers looking to stock up on toilet paper, grab a rotisserie chicken for dinner, or fill up the gas tank without breaking the bank know just where to go. And with shares trading near an all-time high, investors clearly love Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) too.

The success of this Fortune 500 company made it the third-largest retailer in the world again in 2023. With hundreds of locations in eight countries, Costco offers the best possible prices on carefully chosen quality brand-name merchandise, as well as the convenience of specialty departments, a private label brand that matches or beats national brands, exclusive member services, and a satisfaction guarantee.

The first Costco Warehouse location opened in Seattle in 1983. The company went public in 1985, and its stock is a member of the S&P 500. The company remains headquartered in the Seattle area.

How Does Costco Make Money?

Costco operates a chain of membership-only big-box warehouse club retail stores that offer members a wide variety of merchandise, often in large, wholesale quantities. That makes Costco attractive to both small businesses and bargain hunters. A basic Gold Star membership costs $60 a year and allows members to shop in its warehouse locations and online. The premium Executive membership costs $120 per year and also includes annual rewards and discounts. Membership benefits include travel services, gasoline, pharmacy, grocery delivery, optical services, a food court, and a Citi Visa credit card.

Membership fees brought in $4.58 billion in 2023, an 8% increase over the prior year. That was nearly 20% of total net sales for the year.

Costco’s advantages over other retailers include its limited advertising budget, margins lower than traditional retailers, and the loyalty of its customer base, due largely to its low prices on high-quality products. Costco’s closest competitors are Sam’s Club, a subsidiary of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ).

Here is how much Costco has made per minute. Let’s take a look by year over the past decade.

2012

Revenue per Minute: $188,617

$188,617 Net Income per Minute: $3,253

$3,253 Total Revenue: $99.1 billion

$99.1 billion Total Net Income: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Store Count: 608

608 Revenue per Store: $163.0 million

$163.0 million Net Income per Store: $5.4 million

2013

Revenue per Minute: $200,069

$200,069 Net Income per Minute: $3,881

$3,881 Total Revenue: $105.2 billion

$105.2 billion Total Net Income: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Store Count: 634

634 Revenue per Store: $165.9 million

$165.9 million Net Income per Store: $3.2 million

2014

Revenue per Minute: $214,308

$214,308 Net Income per Minute: $3,919

$3,919 Total Revenue: $112.6 billion

$112.6 billion Total Net Income: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Store Count: 663

663 Revenue per Store: $169.9 million

$169.9 million Net Income per Store: $3.1 million

2015

Revenue per Minute: $221,079

$221,079 Net Income per Minute: $4,528

$4,528 Total Revenue: $116.2 billion

$116.2 billion Total Net Income: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Store Count: 686

686 Revenue per Store: $169.4 million

$169.4 million Net Income per Store: $3.5 million

2016

Revenue per Minute: $225,873

$225,873 Net Income per Minute: $4,471

$4,471 Total Revenue: $118.7 billion

$118.7 billion Total Net Income: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Store Count: 715

715 Revenue per Store: $166.0 million

$166.0 million Net Income per Store: $3.3 million

2017

Revenue per Minute: $245,481

$245,481 Net Income per Minute: $5,118

$5,118 Total Revenue: $129.0 billion

$129.0 billion Total Net Income: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Store Count: 741

741 Revenue per Store: $174.1 million

$174.1 million Net Income per Store: $3.2 million

2018

Revenue per Minute: $269,361

$269,361 Net Income per Minute: $5,955

$5,955 Total Revenue: $141.6 billion

$141.6 billion Total Net Income: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Store Count: 762

762 Revenue per Store: $185.8 million

$185.8 million Net Income per Store: $3.1 million

2019

Revenue per Minute: $290,531

$290,531 Net Income per Minute: $6,944

$6,944 Total Revenue: $152.7 billion

$152.7 billion Total Net Income: $3.7 billion

$3.7 billion Store Count: 782

782 Revenue per Store: $195.3 million

$195.3 million Net Income per Store: $3.0 million

2020

Revenue per Minute: $317,277

$317,277 Net Income per Minute: $7,610

$7,610 Total Revenue: $166.7 billion

$166.7 billion Total Net Income: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Store Count: 795

795 Revenue per Store: $209.7 million

$209.7 million Net Income per Store: $5.0 million

2021

Revenue per Minute: $372,772

$372,772 Net Income per Minute: $9,512

$9,512 Total Revenue: $195.9 billion

$195.9 billion Total Net Income: $5.0 billion

$5.0 billion Store Count: 815

815 Revenue per Store: $240.4 million

$240.4 million Net Income per Store: $4.9 million

2022

Revenue per Minute: $431,800

$431,800 Net Income per Minute: $11,111

$11,111 Total Revenue: $226.9 billion

$226.9 billion Total Net Income: $5.8 billion

$5.8 billion Store Count: 838

838 Revenue per Store: $270.8 million

$270.8 million Net Income per Store: $7.0 million

2023

Revenue per Minute: $460,978

$460,978 Net Income per Minute: $11,967

$11,967 Total Revenue: $242.3 billion

$242.3 billion Total Net Income: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Store Count: 861

861 Revenue per Store: $281.4 million

$281.4 million Net Income per Store: $6.8 million

