Hearing Aids and 7 Other Incredible Things You Couldn't Guess Costco Sells diversey / Flickr

Costco offers a variety of items from the necessities to the surprising and peculiar like Doomsday emergency food buckets and complete greenhouses.

The wholesaler currently has millions of members worldwide.

Costco stands out for being one of the go-to places to stock up on the essentials: groceries, snacks, hygiene and health products, etc. But why stop there?

There’s a lot you can find at a Costco warehouse which averages 140,000 square feet. And not to mention the endless possibilities online. So what else is there?

We went deep into the Costco shopping wormhole and dug up some interesting stuff, from the surprising to the plain weird. Let’s take a look at the incredible things you can buy at Costco.

Giant wheel of cheese

Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images

Gourmet cheese lovers rejoice. Costco offers 72-pound Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. It’s aged at least 24 months and imported directly from Italy.

And you can order one online for $949.99, which comes out to $13.20 per pound. Put it on your salad, soup, or sandwich. Use it to fancy up your dinner parties. Or go straight into it by yourself at 3 a.m. We don’t judge.

Gold bars

rawf8 / Shutterstock.com

Some financial analysts believe gold can hedge against inflation and offer downside protection when other assets are falling. If you think it’s time to turn to gold, Costco can be your broker.

Costco sells a 50 Gram Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna. Its price is only visible to Costco members and there’s a limit of one transaction per membership.

But these are selling hot. In fact, Wells Fargo analysts predict that Costco will earn $100 million to $200 million a month in gold bar revenue this year.

Caviar

noblige / Getty Images

Sure, Costco is known for its deals and bargains on everyday food items. But that’s not to say the big box retailer doesn’t have something for those with a more sophisticated palette. Believe it or not, Costco sells caviar. And we’re not talking Kirkland brand caviar. It’s the real deal.

Through Costco online, you can order an 8.8 oz can of Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar. The vacuum sealed tin keeps it fresh unopened for 30 days and it can feed seven to 12 people. The tin contains Malossol Caviar from a sustainable farmed resource.

So if you really want to get fancy with your lunch, Costco has you covered.

Engagement ring

davidf / Getty Images

If the urge to pop the question is still lingering in your mind while you’re on line at Costco, you don’t have to go far to find the right engagement ring.

That’s right. The warehouse wholesaler sells platinum, two-tone gold, white gold, and yellow gold rings.

And there are rings for every budget. Costco engagement rings range from $500 to $10,000.

Hearing aids

peakSTOCK / Getty Images

In addition to vision centers, many Costco locations also house hearing centers. Here, you can get hearing tests and even pick out hearing aids.

To see if there’s one near you, you can visit the Costco website and click on the warehouse button. Then, check the “Hearing Aids” icon and enter your zip code before hitting “Find warehouse.”

You can contact the office or visit one of these centers to schedule an appointment.

Apocalypse food bucket

flukesamed / iStock via Getty Images

If you fear the end is near, don’t forget to stop at your local Costco before you buckle down in your bunker. And be sure to pick up the Doomsday food bucket. It’s a name social media users have given to the Readywise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket.

The Costco apocalypse bucket is loaded with 150 servings of food and comes with a 25-year shelf life, according to the website. In it, you can find tasty foods like pasta alfredo, teriyaki rice, mac n cheese, and orange drink.

You can pick up the Costco Doomsday food bucket for sale for $79.99 ($99.99 regular). But while the bucket has received generally good reviews, some customers have complained about issues with broken pouches in the bucket. So be sure to make sure everything is in order as you gear up for the end times.

Caskets

kzenon / iStock via Getty Images

Nobody wants to think about their own mortality or that of their loved ones. But when it’s unavoidable, Costco can also help you plan a funeral. The company sells caskets online.

These caskets start at around $1,150. And that’s the price of the five-star rated option The Mother’s Casket by Prime.

Greenhouses

Pgiam / E+ via Getty Images

Plant lovers can also save at Costco with the company’s greenhouse offers. Yes, you can get a complete metal-or-wood framed greenhouse through Costco.

You can get greenhouses as small as 3.5’ X 3’ or as large as 14’ X 19’ 10’’.

