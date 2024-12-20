Worker Strike Hits Amazon at Peak Holiday Season vanhoosear / Flickr

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers it represents will stage the most significant U.S. labor walkout in the e-commerce company’s history. It comes at the peak of the busy holiday season as the company ships millions of packages. The walkouts will hit large fulfillment centers at the heart of the Amazon delivery system.

Amazon has refused to recognize the union as a representative for any of its workers. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said, “If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed.” The jury is out about who customers will blame for any slowdowns.

Workers at the New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, southern California, and Illinois locations will join the labor action, which shows that it is not isolated to a small part of the country. Amazon says that the Teamsters have tried to intimidate workers into joining.

Workers have clearly chosen the busiest period of the year to hit the company. It is too early to tell whether it will have any significant impact. The labor action will include about 10,000 of Amazon’s 1.5 million workers. However, they will hit at the heart of an essential part of the company during the holidays.

