These Are America's 10 Favorite Retail Stores

Over the last decade, shopping has changed. This change has occurred worldwide, most notably in technologically advanced countries like America. We once ventured out to “run errands”, a frequent activity that often included a stop at the mall or a trip to the local boutique. But with Amazon reigning supreme and tons of huge brands like Walmart and Target focusing on online sales, the nature of shopping in America has been drastically altered.
With online retail comes the opportunity to reach any segment of the population from anywhere in the world. As competition skyrockets, brand recognition, marketing, and advertising become crucial to a company’s success.
To find the 10 retail stores Americans love most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the recent 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings. This consumer survey ranked 100 brands, giving each a score. These were accessed across several categories, such as Character, Trust, Growth, Vision, and Ethics. Depending on the exact score, these brands fell into 6 separate rankings: Excellent, Very Good, Good, Fair, Poor, Very Poor. In the retail store category, 15 brands made Axios’ list; however, only 10 of these fell into the top 3 rankings. Here, we list the retail stores Americans think fall under Excellent, Good, and Very Good.
10. Target
- Score: 71 (Good)
- Change from last year: down 9 points
- Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (73.2), Vision (72.7)
9. Macy’s
- Score: 71.8 (Good)
- Change from last year: down 9 points
- Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (75.6), Trust (75.5)
8. Hobby Lobby
- Score: 73.9 (Good)
- Change from last year: down 9 points
- Top-scoring categories: Trust (76.2), Vision (75.5)
7. Kroger
- Score: 76.7 (Very Good)
- Change from last year: down 6 points
- Top-scoring categories: Trust (79.4), Growth (79.2)
6. Best Buy
- Score: 76.8 (Very Good)
- Change from last year: up 13 points
- Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (80.5), Growth (77.9)
5. Aldi
- Score: 77 (Very Good)
- Change from last year: down 18 points
- Top-scoring categories: Growth (80.4), Vision (71.0)
4. Lowe’s
- Score: 78.1 (Very Good)
- Change from last year: up 18 points
- Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (80.4), Trust (79.9)
3. Home Depot
- Score: 78.6 (Very Good)
- Change from last year: up 24 points
- Top-scoring categories: Trust (81.4), Vision (81.6)
2. Costco
- Score: 80.6 (Excellent)
- Change from last year: up 6 points
- Top-scoring categories: Culture (83.5), Products and Services (82.6)
1. Trader Joe’s
- Score: 82.1 (Excellent)
- Change from last year: up 12 points
- Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (83.8), Trajectory (83.2)
