These Are America's 10 Favorite Retail Stores

Over the last decade, shopping has changed. This change has occurred worldwide, most notably in technologically advanced countries like America. We once ventured out to “run errands”, a frequent activity that often included a stop at the mall or a trip to the local boutique. But with Amazon reigning supreme and tons of huge brands like Walmart and Target focusing on online sales, the nature of shopping in America has been drastically altered.

With online retail comes the opportunity to reach any segment of the population from anywhere in the world. As competition skyrockets, brand recognition, marketing, and advertising become crucial to a company’s success.

To find the 10 retail stores Americans love most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the recent 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings. This consumer survey ranked 100 brands, giving each a score. These were accessed across several categories, such as Character, Trust, Growth, Vision, and Ethics. Depending on the exact score, these brands fell into 6 separate rankings: Excellent, Very Good, Good, Fair, Poor, Very Poor. In the retail store category, 15 brands made Axios’ list; however, only 10 of these fell into the top 3 rankings. Here, we list the retail stores Americans think fall under Excellent, Good, and Very Good.

10. Target

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Score: 71 (Good)

71 (Good) Change from last year: down 9 points

down 9 points Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (73.2), Vision (72.7)

9. Macy’s

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Score: 71.8 (Good)

71.8 (Good) Change from last year: down 9 points

down 9 points Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (75.6), Trust (75.5)

8. Hobby Lobby

dbdurden / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Score: 73.9 (Good)

73.9 (Good) Change from last year: down 9 points

down 9 points Top-scoring categories: Trust (76.2), Vision (75.5)

7. Kroger

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Score: 76.7 (Very Good)

76.7 (Very Good) Change from last year: down 6 points

down 6 points Top-scoring categories: Trust (79.4), Growth (79.2)

6. Best Buy

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Score: 76.8 (Very Good)

76.8 (Very Good) Change from last year: up 13 points

up 13 points Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (80.5), Growth (77.9)

5. Aldi

Aldi by JeepersMedia / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Score: 77 (Very Good)

77 (Very Good) Change from last year: down 18 points

down 18 points Top-scoring categories: Growth (80.4), Vision (71.0)

4. Lowe’s

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Score: 78.1 (Very Good)

78.1 (Very Good) Change from last year: up 18 points

up 18 points Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (80.4), Trust (79.9)

3. Home Depot

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Score: 78.6 (Very Good)

78.6 (Very Good) Change from last year: up 24 points

up 24 points Top-scoring categories: Trust (81.4), Vision (81.6)

2. Costco

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Score: 80.6 (Excellent)

80.6 (Excellent) Change from last year: up 6 points

up 6 points Top-scoring categories: Culture (83.5), Products and Services (82.6)

1. Trader Joe’s

Harrison Keely / Wikimedia Commons

Score: 82.1 (Excellent)

82.1 (Excellent) Change from last year: up 12 points

up 12 points Top-scoring categories: Products and Services (83.8), Trajectory (83.2)

