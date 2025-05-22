In America, Only One Brand is Worse than Trump Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Whether we’re talking about a Fortune 500 Company or an up-and-coming small business, reputation is critical to success. Branding is what makes a company recognizable, influencing public perception. If customers trust a product or business, they will often become exceptionally loyal and keep coming back for a lifetime. Many factors go into developing a brand, and marketers hope they all contribute to creating an excellent reputation. This high standing in the public’s perception is especially important in the digital age, where a bad review in one county can reach anyone in the world, and a social media reviewer might get millions of views.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the 10 least reputable brands, according to the 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings. This poll asked thousands of Americans to name two brands with a great reputation and two brands that they consider bottom of the barrel. The brands were then scored in multiple categories, such as Ethics, Products and services, Character, and Trust. Some of the most reputable companies include Apple, Microsoft, and Patagonia. Trader Joe’s takes the number one spot, scoring high across the board. The bottom 20 had scores mostly ranging in the 60s, with a few in the 50s.

Why it Matters

Stock-Asso / Shutterstock.com

A company’s brand is incredibly powerful and indicative of the success of the business as a whole. If customers think highly of a company’s services, customer interactions, or quality goods, it has the potential to transform their position within the marketplace. Highly reputable companies often receive four- or five-star reviews and significant word of mouth recommendations. On the other hand, negative customer feedback can bring a company to bankruptcy. For smaller business, a few bad reviews are enough to see a shift in profitability. Every brand, no matter what it stands for, will have a certain number of people who think negatively of it. However, earning a spot on this list means thousands of Americans have deemed your brand unreputable. Take a look at Axios’ list and see if you agree with America’s picks for least reputable brands nationwide.

20. Walmart

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ranking : 68.3

: 68.3 Change: down from 2024

down from 2024 Highest category score: #56 in Growth (75.5)

#56 in Growth (75.5) Lowest category score: #85 in Trust (65.2)

19. UFC

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Ranking : 67.2

: 67.2 Change: same as 2024

same as 2024 Highest category score: #74 in Vision (72.8)

#74 in Vision (72.8) Lowest category score: #87 in Citizenship (62.1)

18. Comcast

SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ranking : 67.0

: 67.0 Change: up from 2024

up from 2024 Highest category score: #82 in Culture (66.5)

#82 in Culture (66.5) Lowest category score: #89 in Growth (67.6)

17. Burger King

no_limit_pictures / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ranking : 66.7

: 66.7 Change: up from 2024

up from 2024 Highest category score: #75 in Trust (70.8)

#75 in Trust (70.8) Lowest category score: #91 in Culture (63.4) and Growth (67.3)

16. Dollar General

bgwalker / Getty Images

Ranking : 66.5

: 66.5 Change: down from 2024

down from 2024 Highest category score: #62 in Trust (72.8)

#62 in Trust (72.8) Lowest category score: #94 in Products and Services (64.3)

15. SpaceX

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ranking : 66.4

: 66.4 Change: same as 2024

same as 2024 Highest category score: #67 in Vision (74.4)

#67 in Vision (74.4) Lowest category score: #93 in Citizenship (58.5) and Trust (61.3)

14. Anheuser-Busch InBev

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ranking : 66.1

: 66.1 Change: down from 2024

down from 2024 Highest category score: #86 in Products and services (67.7) and Citizenship (62.5)

#86 in Products and services (67.7) and Citizenship (62.5) Lowest category score: #90 in Vision (69.2)

13. Boeing

travellight / Shutterstock.com

Ranking : 64.9

: 64.9 Change: same as 2024

same as 2024 Highest category score: #82 in Products and services (69.3)

#82 in Products and services (69.3) Lowest category score: #93 in Vision (68.0) and Growth (66.4)

12. JCPenney

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ranking : 64.9

: 64.9 Change: same as 2024

same as 2024 Highest category score: #74 in Ethics (68.8)

#74 in Ethics (68.8) Lowest category score: #100 in Vision (60.9) and Growth (59.0)

11. Temu

AtlasStudio / Shutterstock.com

Ranking : 64.0

: 64.0 Change: down from 2024

down from 2024 Highest category score: #85 in Growth (68.6)

#85 in Growth (68.6) Lowest category score: #93 in Products and services (64.4)

10. Bytedance (TikTok)

Anatoliy Sizov / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ranking : 63.5

: 63.5 Change: up from 2024

up from 2024 Highest category score: #80 in Products and services (69.3)

#80 in Products and services (69.3) Lowest category score: #96 in Trust (60.0)

9. UnitedHealth Group

smontgom65 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ranking : 63.0

: 63.0 Change: same as 2024

same as 2024 Highest category score: #90 in Products and services (65.8) and Trajectory (66.4)

#90 in Products and services (65.8) and Trajectory (66.4) Lowest category score: #94 in Citizenship (58.3)

8. Fox Corporation

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ranking : 62.8

: 62.8 Change: up from 2024

up from 2024 Highest category score: #86 in Vision (69.9)

#86 in Vision (69.9) Lowest category score: #95 in Culture (59.7)

7. Shein

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ranking : 61.7

: 61.7 Change: down from 2024

down from 2024 Highest category score: #88 in Growth (67.7)

#88 in Growth (67.7) Lowest category score: #98 in Culture (58.1) and Products and services (61.9)

6. Tesla Motors

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ranking : 61.3

: 61.3 Change: down from 2024

down from 2024 Highest category score: #84 in Products and services (68.9)

#84 in Products and services (68.9) Lowest category score: #100 in Character (56.1)

5. Wells Fargo & Company

Ranking : 61.2

: 61.2 Change: down from 2024 jeepersmedia / Flickr

down from 2024 Highest category score: #93 in Culture (61.0)

#93 in Culture (61.0) Lowest category score: #98 in Vision (65.2)

4. Meta (Facebook)

Fritz Jorgensen / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ranking : 60.3

: 60.3 Change: same as 2024

same as 2024 Highest category score: #91 in Products and services (65.7)

#91 in Products and services (65.7) Lowest category score: #100 in Ethics (55.6) and Citizenship (55.0)

3. X (formerly Twitter)

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Ranking : 59.8

: 59.8 Change: up from 2024

up from 2024 Highest category score: #95 in Vision (66.9)

#95 in Vision (66.9) Lowest category score: #100 in Culture (56.7)

2. The Trump Organization

iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Ranking : 58.6

: 58.6 Change: up from 2024

up from 2024 Highest category score: #97 in Character (57.4) and Vision (65.6)

#97 in Character (57.4) and Vision (65.6) Lowest category score: #99 in Trajectory (60.8), Trust (55.9), Culture (57), Ethics (56.2), and Products and services (59.1)

1. Spirit Airlines

Konstantin von Wedelstaedt / Wikimedia Commons

Ranking : 58.5

: 58.5 Change: down from 2024

down from 2024 Highest category score: #92 in Ethics (60.4)

#92 in Ethics (60.4) Lowest category score: #100 in Trajectory (58.5) and Products and services (56.9)

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.