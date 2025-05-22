In America, Only 10 Brands are 'Excellent' wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With so much competition in the marketplace, brand reputation is extremely important to the success of any business or company. It dictates how customers think of your product or service, influencing trust and loyalty. Psychologically, brands that consumers view in a positive light are ripe for emotional connections, which leads to repeat business. In our Google-review and social media led culture, what consumers have to say matters, and their words can either help or harm a business.

Large corporations spend millions each year on marketing, focusing intently on branding, brand recognition, customer perception, and psychological influence. For some of these organizations, this is money well spent. To discover the brands in America that are labeled “excellent”, 24/7 Wall St. took a look at the 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings. Only 10 brands on this list made it into the coveted “excellent” category, meaning they scored 80 or higher. Can you guess the top excellent brands in America? Check them out here.

Why it Matters

From the big guys on the block like Walmart and Amazon to your local neighborhood market, countless companies are constantly vying for your attention and business. Many of us may choose the most convenient option or whichever store will deliver the fastest, others may be motivated by the cheapest price available. Others care more about quality and top-of-the-line customer service than anything else. Whatever your personal preference, as a consumer, you deserve the best for you and your family. This list rates brands on multiple factors and may help you choose the where to shop for products and services.

10. Apple

Ranking : 80.0

Change: down from 2024

Highest category score: #2 in Products and services (85.2)

Lowest category score: #26 in Trust (78.6)

Apple (cont.)

Year Founded: 1976

1976 CEO: Tim Cook

Tim Cook Best known for: iPhone, innovative electronics

9. UPS

Ranking : 80.0

Change: up from 2024

Highest category score: #1 in Trust (83.1)

Lowest category score: #28 in Products and services (80.2)

UPS (cont.)

Year Founded: 1907

1907 CEO: Carol B. Tome

Carol B. Tome Best known for: global package delivery

8. Nvidia

Ranking : 80.2

Change: down from 2024

Highest category score: #1 in Vision (83.3); #1 in Growth (84.3)

Lowest category score: #26 in Citizenship (73.8)

Nvidia (cont.)

Year Founded: 1993

1993 CEO: Carol B. Tome Jenson Huang

Carol B. Tome Jenson Huang Best known for: Pioneering graphics processing units (GPUs)

7. Arizona Beverage Company

Ranking : 80.2

Change: same as 2024

Highest category score: #4 in Citizenship (78.6)

Lowest category score: #23 in Growth (79.9)

Arizona Beverage Company (cont.)

Year Founded: 1992

1992 CEO: Don Vultaggio

Don Vultaggio Best known for: iced teas and other beverages

6. Samsung

Ranking : 80.4

Change: up from 2024

Highest category score: #3 in Products and services (84.7)

Lowest category score: #17 in Citizenship (74.8)

Samsung (cont.)

Year Founded: 1969

1969 CEO: Han Jong-hee

Han Jong-hee Best known for: wide range of electronics, Galaxy smartphone

5. Costco

Ranking : 80.6

Change: up from 2024

Highest category score: #1 in Culture (83.5)

Lowest category score: #12 in Vision (81.8)

Costco (cont.)

Year Founded: 1983

1983 CEO: Ron Vachris

Ron Vachris Best known for: membership-based, bulk-products warehouse

4. Toyota Motor Corporation

Ranking : 80.6

Change: up from 2024

Highest category score: #2 in Growth (84.0)

Lowest category score: #11 in Ethics (78.7)

Toyota (cont.)

Year Founded: 1937

1937 CEO: Koji Sato

Koji Sato Best known for: reliable and well-prices vehicles

3. Microsoft

Ranking : 80.7

Change: up from 2024

Highest category score: #1 in Products and services (85.3); #1 in Trajectory (84.2)

Lowest category score: #28 in Citizenship (73.6)

Microsoft (cont.)

Year Founded: 1975

1975 CEO: Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Best known for: software

2. Patagonia

Ranking : 82.0

Change: up from 2024

Highest category score: #1 in Citizenship (80.4), Ethics (83.0), and Character (81.1)

Lowest category score: #9 in Growth (82.5)

Patagonia (cont.)

Year Founded: 1973

1973 CEO: Ryan Gellert

Ryan Gellert Best known for: outdoor clothing and gear

1. Trader Joe’s

Ranking : 82.1

Change: up from 2024

Highest category score: #2 in Citizenship (79.3), Ethics (82.4), Culture (82.6), and Character (80.7)

Lowest category score: #7 in Growth (82.8) and Products and services (83.8)

Trader Joe’s (cont.)

Year Founded: 1967

1967 CEO: Dan Bane

Dan Bane Best known for: unique grocery items and quality ingredients

