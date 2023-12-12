5 Reasons To Avoid Walgreens Today BCFC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Going to Walgreens was once the signal of a fun night. There were countless snacks to pick from, making the night feel unforgettable. You also could go and get any medicine you might need, and pretty quickly. It was truly the perfect place to go and shop. Over the years, that mystique has started to fade away and leave. Now, it’s gone. There are still people who want it to be there and will go to Walgreens to shop and get whatever they need. It’s time to put an end to that. This is why you need to avoid going to Walgreens.

You Can Shop Local

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are plenty of other places you can go to that aren’t corporations. One place is a local shop. We have been brainwashed into thinking if we don’t go to the biggest brand that’s out there, then we are somehow less than those who do. Shopping at a local store is great for the economy and keeping the money circulating among those you truly know. The smaller shops have a much greater appreciation when people are there. They’ll remember you and you’ll have better customer service. This isn’t to say you won’t get this at Walgreens, but a local store is going to go above and beyond.

The Stores Are Dirty

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

When shopping, one of the most important things to think about is how clean the store is. If the store itself isn’t clean, odds are the products you’re buying are going to be contaminated in some capacity. Going into a store should mean you’re confident in how clean it is. This isn’t on the employees, either. Walgreens has been hiring fewer and fewer people as a way to try and save money. In doing so, they don’t have enough staff to clean and man the registers throughout the day. Once Walgreens sees how important it is to put money back into hiring more people, the store should become cleaner.

They Don’t Have Real Groceries

Source: blackCAT / E+ via Getty Images

If you go to Walgreens, you’re going to have to make more than one stop. This is because they don’t have a full grocery store. Yes, they do have some of the basic things we find ourselves needing. However, if you need fruits or vegetables, you’ll be out of luck. You’re going to have to make more than one stop purely because of the lack of selection. It’s weird that Walgreens still hasn’t accepted that having fresh fruits and vegetables on hand would help their business. Once they do, things might be different. But for now, we can only hold our breaths.

There Are Better Pharmacies to Go to

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of the huge reasons people were so obsessed with Walgreens was the ease with which prescriptions were filled. Back in the day, they were one of only a few that you could trust to get it done quickly. These days, there are so many other places where you can count on going and getting your prescription filled. One of the issues with Walgreens is the fact you have to sit and wait for it to be ready. There’s not a lot of area to walk around in. The corner can feel dark and sad while you wait. If you go to a place like Target, then you’ll be able to knock a lot of things off your list. Even if you just want to walk around and explore, you can easily do that. Pharmacists elsewhere can help you with so many more things than you might have realized.

The Prices Have Increased

Going to Walgreens used to be fun because you knew you were going to be getting some excellent deals on whatever you needed to buy. Not anymore. The prices for all of their goods have increased dramatically over the last few years. While this has been a trend all around, it seems like Walgreens is more expensive than other stores still. There’s no reason the store should have prices like this. They need to make up for the money they’ve lost due to a drop in customers coming in.

One way they could do this is by not having stores open so late. If the stores close at 8 every night, not a lot of people would notice. They would save money on the electric bill and not have to pay an employee to stay and man the shop while only a few people come in.

Walgreens was once one of the best stops to make during the day. It was an easy way to get medicine or snacks, or both in some cases. Today, it’s not like that anymore. Hopefully, the corporate office can make changes to entice people to come back to shop. Until that day comes, it’s best to not go.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.