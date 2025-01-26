Publix vs Kroger: Which Grocery Store Is Actually Better? 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When it comes to grocery store shopping in the United States, Publix and Kroger are two of the biggest names around. While Kroger is undoubtedly larger, with over 2,700 stores compared to Publix’s 907, there is no doubt these two brands draw significant brand loyalty from customers who love shopping wherever they believe they are getting the best value alongside outstanding customer service.

Key Points Publix and Kroger are two of the best-known names in the grocery space.

Publix is well known for its customer service and outstanding bakery and sub sandwiches.

Kroger has a terrific private label brand and excellent rewards program.

Of course, when push comes to shove, there’s more to the Kroger and Publix battle than pricing and customer service. You must also consider product selection, loyalty programs, product quality, specialty departments, and the pharmacy. The bottom line is that both stores have positives and negatives, much of which is subjective, but only one can rise above the other.

20. BOGO Deals

One of Publix’s biggest weekly promotions is its buy one, get one deals, which often cater to items that would attract a wide audience. There is almost always at least one BOGO on fruit items, while cereal and other items are regularly included. Likewise, Kroger has BOGO offers, but Publix feels more concentrated on products you like, so it sends weekly emails flagging them for you.

19. International Selection

As Kroger stores are both physically larger and cater to a nationwide audience, it’s the ideal choice between the two stores for finding more of an international selection of items. However, Publix still has a relatively strong international selection, often based on each store’s geographic location.

18. Employee Ownership

One of the biggest reasons Publix emphasizes customer service and store experience in such a big way is that it’s employee-owned. Publix is the largest grocery store chain in the United States, and its employees own it alongside the original Jenkins family, so it is a very proud place to work. Kroger offers traditional employee benefits, but its employees are not as invested in the company’s success as Publix.

17. Pharmacy Services

The good news is that both Kroger and Publix offer specialized pharmacies that provide a good experience for fans of both stores. Publix pharmacies are highly regarded for having the same level of customer service as the rest of the store, so it may edge out Kroger just a bit.

16. Deli Services

Publix’s “Pub-Sub” has an outstanding reputation that outpaces local pub shops, so the deli always has a line during lunch and dinner hours. Conversely, Kroger doesn’t offer a sub counter, though it has a traditional assortment of sliced cheeses, meats, and prepared foods, giving Publix a big win in this category.

15. Bakery Offerings

If you are looking for the best cake around if you live near a Publix, it’s Publix, and then every other bakery. The company’s bakery selection has an incredible reputation for delicious bakery products, including birthday cakes, which are, in a word, beloved. Kroger does offer a substantial selection of bakery offerings, but there is little argument Publix is better.

14. Adaptability

In the grand scheme, Kroger is moving faster than Publix in adapting to changing technology. Kroger’s efforts to diversify its stores and move into e-commerce have helped it reach the forefront of grocery brands. On the other hand, Publix focuses on its core customer service strengths.

13. Brand Perception

If you think about Publix and brand perception, it has a die-hard customer base, especially if you search for the brand on a social media platform like TikTok. New store openings are celebrated online, while Kroger is less celebrated, though it still has a dedicated customer base due, in part, to its loyalty program.

12. Speciality Departments

When it comes to specialty departments, there is a mix between these two stores with no clear victor. Publix does its Apron Cooking Schools, which offers cooking classes intermittently. Like Publix, Kroger also has its specialty pharmacy, but Publix squeaks out a win in this space.

11. Produce Quality

As someone who only buys produce at Publix, I find it one of the store’s best aspects, as you can see all of the produce cut and sliced right before you. Kroger also offers a strong selection of produce choices, but it’s hard to beat the quality Publix consistently provides.

10. Community Engagement

This category may not be the most crucial consideration for both Kroger and Publix shoppers. However, Publix has an excellent reputation for playing a strong part in the communities in which it is located, as the company’s philanthropy is well documented. Kroger also participates in community programs, but with less fanfare than Publix, making this category a draw.

9. Overall Pricing

There’s a strong argument now that Publix pricing has gone way up over the last few years, disappointing many customers. Conversely, Kroger still offers better pricing on its products, sometimes up to 50% less on store brand items over Publix, making it the more budget-friendly choice.

8. Customer Service

With the tagline, “Where shopping is a pleasure,” Publix undoubtedly prides itself on customer service and experience, and in this regard, it does a better job than Kroger. According to Newsweek, it’s often labeled as the number one supermarket for best customer service.

7. Product Selection

As a larger grocery store both physically and as a chain, Kroger unsurprisingly has a much more extensive product selection than Publix. While you’ll find much of what you mainly need at Publix, Kroger has done much better to expand into organic and natural food options than Publix, at least as it stands today.

6. E-Commerce Offering

Any conversation around e-commerce shopping will be one of Kroger’s most straightforward victories over Publix. As Publix offers almost zero e-commerce experiences and Kroger has made significant investments into online shopping and a popular home delivery service, Kroger handily wins this one.

5. Store Experience

If there is one thing you can expect at any Publix location, it’s a well-organized and very clean store. Publix takes great pride in the appearance of its location, and it welcomes you with special little details. Kroger’s stores are more diverse and feel more like a supermarket, giving Publix the edge.

4. Private Label Brands

Looking at private label products, Kroger and Publix are both pretty strong options. For its part, customers highly seek the Publix and Publix Premium brands, while Kroger offers an extensive private label option. Both are cost-effective compared to third-party brands, so we’ll call this category a draw, though Kroger may have more options based on the size of its stores.

3. Loyalty Programs

Looking at loyalty programs, it’s a big win for Kroger over Publix. The reality here is that Kroger has a program that allows you an opportunity to earn savings you can put toward fuel points, savings on groceries, and more, all at no charge. As Publix has no rewards program, this is an easy Kroger win.

2. Geography and Location

When it comes to store availability, there is little question Kroger is the big winner. With almost three times the number of stores, you’re much more likely to be near a Kroger than a Publix. Kroger is also a national brand, while Publix is mainly in the southeastern United States.

1. The Winner

Ultimately, it’s a close call between Kroger and Publix, with neither store making victory seem like a sure thing. They are both good stores in many ways, each having distinct advantages. If you value a loyalty program and online shopping, Kroger is an easy choice. However, if customer service, cleanliness, and bakery quality are top of mind, then Publix is the better choice.

