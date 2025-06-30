Why is My Social Security Benefit Suspended and When Will I Begin Receiving Payments? Michael Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the beginning of retirement, learning the ins and outs of Social Security benefits can be perplexing. This is especially true for those who haven’t fully retired yet or individuals moving abroad. One Reddit user, a teacher set to retire in 2025, posted about her confusion regarding suspended benefits. This unexpected suspension was due to active employment status. She’s still confused as to when payments will begin.

This specific scenario is not uncommon and highlights larger issues with the Social Security system. Timing and eligibility is complex and far from straightforward, particularly when someone is still earning income. Navigating things like the earnings test, relocation logistics, grace year rules, and administrative delays can be incredibly frustrating. Additionally, potential expats must determine if and when benefits can be received while living overseas.

This slideshow covers details of retirement and Social Security benefits, focusing on what went wrong in our Reddit user’s situation, the exact rules surrounding the SSA, and what steps you can take to avoid the headache experienced by this retiring teacher. If you’re approaching retirement or currently struggling with similar issues, these tips can help you weed through the red tape.

The Redditor’s Situation

J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

A teacher retiring in May 2025 applied for Social Security to begin in June.

Despite applying properly, their benefits were suspended due to still being employed.

They are confused and frustrated after receiving conflicting answers from the SSA.

Why Benefits Were Suspended

MGS / Shutterstock.com

Social Security benefits can be withheld if you’re still working and under full retirement age.

The Redditor’s job status triggered the earnings-test rule, which pauses payments above a certain income threshold.

First Non-Service Month

Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

June is the Redditor’s first ‘non-service’ month, when they are no longer working.

This means their first eligible month for Social Security entitlement is June, with the first payment likely arriving in July.

What to Do Now

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

The teacher should ask the SSA for a work notice listing June–December as non-service months.

This may help unfreeze their suspended payments and set the record straight with SSA.

Clarification From Reddit Comments

SkazovD / Shutterstock.com

A Reddit commenter explained the monthly earnings test and grace year rules.

These rules allow some flexibility when transitioning into retirement during the year.

Impact of Moving Abroad

Canva: Monkey Business Images and DAPA images

The teacher plans to move to Costa Rica and is concerned about continuing to receive benefits.

SSA generally allows payments to most countries, but the teacher must confirm Costa Rica is eligible and update their address.

Lessons for Others

J. Frederick / Shutterstock.com

This story highlights the importance of understanding SSA rules and submitting correct documentation.

It also shows how peer forums like Reddit can offer helpful clarification when official channels fall short.

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)