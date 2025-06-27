I Was Approved for Social Security but How Do I “Prove” I Stopped Working? J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

The age at which you’re eligible to begin collecting Social Security benefits is usually a memorable time; whether you’ve retired or not, a little bit of extra cash will line your pockets. Unfortunately, the rules about when you can begin taking payments, alongside the best strategic time to begin receiving benefits, can be confusing. For example, if an individual starts claiming benefits before reaching full retirement age, they may receive smaller payments each month. A Reddit user shared her recent frustrations with the online community; she says she was approved for benefits yet hasn’t received a payout.

Across the United States, millions of older adults seek to collect early Social Security. Because the yearly earnings limit for early claimants in around $22k, accidentally exceeding this amount can result in withheld benefits. For teachers, like our Reddit poster, who are usually paid on extended contracts, this can lead to not receiving benefits for months. Though these withheld amounts are eventually paid once the recipient reaches full retirement age, it can still be a financial strain on newly retired individuals.

This slideshow explores the ‘earnings test’, explaining how it works and why it matters. We cover how to document retirement status and what to do if your benefits are delayed. If you are considering taking early Social Security benefits, check out this practical advice on navigating Social Security payments.

You Can Claim Social Security While Working

Social Security benefits can start as early as age 62

However, claiming before full retirement age (FRA) subjects you to earnings limits

If you exceed these limits, part or all of your benefit may be withheld

Understand the Earning-Test Limit

In 2025, the annual earnings-test limit is $22,320

For every $2 earned over this limit, $1 in benefits is withheld

The earnings test only applies before you reach FRA

A Retiring Teacher’s Situation

A Reddit poster reported being approved for Social Security but not receiving payments

The teacher was told she needed to prove she was no longer working

Extended teacher contracts can delay benefit eligibility due to ongoing pay

Why Benefits Might be Withheld

Summer pay extensions for teachers may count as earned income

If income from these months exceeds the earnings-test limit, Social Security may withhold benefits

This is a temporary delay, not a permanent loss

How to Prove you’re no longer Working

Obtain a letter from your employer confirming contract end

Submit pay stubs or termination notices to the SSA

Documentation helps clarify benefit eligibility

You Will Get That Money Back

Benefits withheld under the earnings test are not lost forever

Social Security repays them starting at full retirement age

These delayed benefits result in slightly higher future payouts

Avoiding Surprises in Retirement

Understanding the timing of your final pay is crucial

Early planning helps avoid unexpected benefit delays

Teachers should especially watch out for summer income effects

Why Working with a Financial Advisor Helps

Financial advisors understand Social Security complexities

They can help align benefit timing with your financial goals

Expert guidance reduces confusion and frustration

What if the SSA Keeps You Waiting?

Delays may be caused by incomplete documentation

Follow up persistently and be proactive

Use SSA online tools or contact your local office

The Bottom Line

Early Social Security can provide flexibility, but comes with caveats

Know the earnings limits and how your job affects eligibility

With preparation, you can navigate the transition to retirement smoothly

