I’m earning $45,000 this year and retiring in May - why is my Social Security benefit suspended and when will it begin?

One of the most important things to know about Social Security is when to start applying and how to proceed with receiving your benefits. As easy as it might sound to withdraw money from the government, considering how easily they take it from us, it’s actually quite complicated.

Key Points This Redditor is winding down their teaching career and hoping to call it quits in June 2025.

The Redditor applied for Social Security benefits with their job end date but was denied and suspended.

Thankfully, one Redditor had all the answers and could guide the original poster back on track.

This is something one Redditor is finding out the hard way, according to their post in r/SocialSecurity. In this post, the Redditor indicates that they are a teacher and will retire this month, and have applied for Social Security to start after their last month of teaching, which would be June.

Unfortunately, this Redditor has run into a situation where they find their Social Security benefit is suspended, and even if they are not going to get a lot, they still want to receive what they have paid into.

The Situation

To summarize, this Reddit post is all about a retiring teacher walking away from their job at the end of May 2025. They hope their Social Security benefits will start paying in June 2025, which would be ideal timing. However, it turns out that because they are still teaching, which is even noted in their application, they received a letter from the Social Security Administration stating that their benefits were suspended because of their current job.

Unsurprisingly, this leaves the Redditor confused because they hope to start receiving this payment in the coming months, along with their teacher pension, yet they receive different answers every time they call the Social Security Administration.

Complicating everything, they are moving out of the country this summer, so they are also trying to understand what this means for Social Security payments. As a last resort, the original poster has turned to Reddit to get some clarification on where to go from here and is potentially hoping to find other people who have been in similar situations.

How To Help

Thankfully, one of the first comments in the Reddit post seems to clear up a lot of the confusion. As June is the Redditor’s first “non-service month,” it should also be their first month of requesting an entitlement. This would mean that their first actual beneficiary payment would come in July.

In addition, to accommodate the fact that the Redditor worked this year, the Social Security Administration should consider this a grace year and perform the monthly earnings test instead of applying an annual salary test to determine benefits.

In 2026, Social Security could start from scratch by looking at your earnings for the whole year, allowing payments to flow freely from January without any question. With all of this said, the best thing to do is to call the Social Security Administration again and ask them for a work notice for 2025, with your non-service months shown as June through December. The hope is that by asking for this paperwork and clarifying that teaching work has stopped in writing, the payments should be unsuspended beginning in July.

It’s unfortunate that this all happened and that the Redditor attempted to do everything properly but still found themselves with suspended payments. However, the clarity they received from one of the commenters in this post seemed to clear things up, and hopefully, it might serve as a lesson for others reading this article or this Reddit thread in the future.

The good news is that with this confirmation, there shouldn’t be any issue receiving payments, and then, as soon as the Redditor wants to move to Costa Rica, continuing to receive these payments. They just need to inform the Social Security Administration of their new address. Hopefully, they have checked the rules to double-check that Costa Rica is one of the countries where Social Security will send a payment.

