Services

Is Uber's Q3 Good Enough For Investors?

Chris Lange
November 5, 2020 4:25 pm

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported third-quarter financial results after markets closed Thursday. The ride-sharing firm posted a net loss of $0.62 per share and $3.13 billion in revenue compared with consensus estimates that were calling for a net loss of $0.65 per share and $3.2 billion in revenue. In the same period last year, Uber reported a net loss of $0.68 per share and $3.81 billion in revenue.

Revenue declined 18% year over year, or 17% on a constant currency basis. Mobility revenue declined 53% and delivery revenue grew 125% in that same time.

Adjusted net revenue (ANR) growth decreased 20% year over year. Mobility ANR declined 52% and Delivery ANR grew 190% in that time.

During the latest quarter, gross bookings decreased 10% year over year to $14.7 billion, down 8% in constant currency. Mobility gross bookings were down 50% and delivery gross bookings grew 135% year over year, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

Monthly active platform Consumers decreased by 24% to 78 million, down from 103 million.

Also, the total number of trips decreased 35% year over year to 1.15 billion, compared with the same period last year when Uber reported 1.77 billion trips.

In terms of its segments, the Uber reported:

  • Mobility revenue decreased 53% year over year to $1.37 billion.
  • Delivery revenue increased 125% to $1.45 billion.
  • Freight revenue increased 32% to $288 million.
  • ATG and Other Tech Programs revenue increased 47% to $25 million.

On the books, cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments totaled $7.3 billion at the end of the quarter, versus $11.31 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Uber closed Thursday at $41.85, in a 52-week range of $13.71 to $42.15. The consensus price target is $41.94. Following the announcement, the stock is initially down about 3.5% at $30.50 in the after-hours session.
Read more: Services, UBER, Earnings

Editors' Picks

Alibaba Investors in More Pain After Mixed Quarterly Results

What California Win Means for Uber, Lyft and Other Delivery Services

Inspire's Deal for Dunkin' Brands No Surprise, but the Price Was