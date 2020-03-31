The City Americans Are Flocking to in Every State Samuel Stebbins

Americans are less likely to move today than at any point in recent history. Over the 12 months ending in March 2019, the share of Americans who moved to a new home dipped below 10% for the first time since the U.S. Census Bureau began keeping track in 1947.

Indeed, in the majority of U.S. metropolitan areas, the greatest driver of population growth is natural increase — the number of births over a given period less the number of deaths. Still, an average of 35 million Americans have moved every year since 2010 — and some destinations are demonstrably more popular than others.

To determine the cities Americans flocking to in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program and identified the metro area with the largest net-migration increase from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2018 in every state.

Net migration is the difference between the number of new residents — either from other parts of the country or from abroad — and the number of residents who have moved elsewhere. It is not a measure of total population change, which also includes natural growth.

It is important to note that four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont — have only one metropolitan area each. As a result, these cities rank on this list by default. Additionally, in Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, and New Jersey, every metro area reported negative net migration.

Some of the most commonly cited reasons for packing up and moving to a new city are related to employment. Last year, more than one in every five moves were prompted by work-related reasons. In the cities Americans are flocking to, job markets appear generally strong as in most of them, unemployment rates are as low or lower than the 3.6% national unemployment rate. Here is a look at the cities that have added the most jobs in the last five years.

Click here to see the cities Americans are flocking to in every state

Click here to see the cities Americans are abandoning in every state