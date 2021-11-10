The Fastest Growing City in Every State

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids.

Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, in nearly every state at least one major metro area reported a faster population growth rate from 2010 to 2020 than the comparable national rate of 6.7%.

To determine the fastest growing city in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Estimates Program. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on total population change from 2010 to 2020.

While all but one state had at least one major metro area with a growing population over the past decade, the states with the biggest booming metro areas were primarily concentrated in the South and the West.

Still, there were 11 states where not a single metro area reported population growth even on par with the U.S. rate. Population growth in these cities was slower than the U.S. rate. Eight of those states were in the Northeast.

As a large share of the nation’s baby boomer generation hits retirement age, many in this age group are leaving colder areas up north in favor of warmer weather in the South and West. These areas often also have the added benefit of having relatively low costs of living. This is what it costs to retire in every state.

Click here to see the fastest growing city in each state

To determine the fastest growing city in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Estimates Program. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on total population change from 2010 to 2020. Data on the components of population growth — births, deaths, international and domestic migration — also came from the PEP. Supplemental data on employment used to calculate employment growth from 2010 to 2020 came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for May 2021 also came from the BLS. Data on median household income came from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are one-year estimates.