The City Americans Are Abandoning in Every State Samuel Stebbins

Americans are less likely to move today than at any point in recent history. Over the 12 months ending in March 2019, the share of Americans who moved to a new home dipped below 10% for the first time since the U.S. Census Bureau began keeping track in 1947.

Still, an average of 35 million Americans have moved every year since 2010 — and in some cities, people are leaving much faster than they are arriving. To determine the cities Americans are abandoning in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program and identified the metro area with the largest net-migration decline from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2018 in every state.

Net migration is the difference between the number of new residents — either from other parts of the country or from abroad — and the number of residents who have moved elsewhere. It is not a measure of total population change, which is also a product of births and deaths.

It is important to note that four states — Delaware, New Hampshire. Rhode Island, and Vermont — have only one metropolitan area each, and each case reported a net migration increase. Additionally, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wyoming have no metro areas with a net migration decline between 2010 and 2018 .

Some of the most commonly cited reasons for packing up and moving to a new city are related to employment. Last year, more than one in every five moves were prompted by work-related reasons. In many of the cities Americans are abandoning, job availability is relatively low, as most have unemployment rates as high or higher than the 3.6% national rate. Here is a look at the hardest states to find full-time work.

