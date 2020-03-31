Special Report

The City Americans Are Abandoning in Every State

Samuel Stebbins
March 31, 2020 7:38 pm

Americans are less likely to move today than at any point in recent history. Over the 12 months ending in March 2019, the share of Americans who moved to a new home dipped below 10% for the first time since the U.S. Census Bureau began keeping track in 1947. 

Still, an average of 35 million Americans have moved every year since 2010 — and in some cities, people are leaving much faster than they are arriving. To determine the cities Americans are abandoning in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program and identified the metro area with the largest net-migration decline from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2018 in every state. 

Net migration is the difference between the number of new residents — either from other parts of the country or from abroad — and the number of residents who have moved elsewhere. It is not a measure of total population change, which is also a product of births and deaths. 

It is important to note that four states — Delaware, New Hampshire. Rhode Island, and Vermont — have only one metropolitan area each, and each case reported a net migration increase. Additionally, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wyoming have no metro areas with a net migration decline between 2010 and 2018 .

Some of the most commonly cited reasons for packing up and moving to a new city are related to employment. Last year, more than one in every five moves were prompted by work-related reasons. In many of the cities Americans are abandoning, job availability is relatively low, as most have unemployment rates as high or higher than the 3.6% national rate. Here is a look at the hardest states to find full-time work.

Click here to see the cities Americans are abandoning in every state
Click here to see the cities Americans are flocking to in every state

Read more: Special Report, Housing