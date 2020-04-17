State Where the Virus Is Growing the Fastest Right Now Thomas C. Frohlich

Close to 700,000 people in the United States had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Friday April 17, by far the most confirmed cases of any country in the world. More than 31,000 people in the U.S. with the virus have died. As the U.S. continues to test for the virus, tens of thousands of confirmed cases are being added every day to the U.S. total.

Modeling by epidemiologists suggests that if nothing is done to combat the spread of the virus, up to 80% of Americans could contract COVID-19. (Here’s a look at what countries are doing to flatten the curve).

Within the United States, the virus has spread rapidly amid testing and protective equipment shortfalls. So far, fewer than 10 in every 1,000 people nationwide have been tested for the virus. As states anticipate increased need for hospital beds, masks, ventilators, testing kits, and other equipment, governors are competing with one another to purchase supplies.

Because each state’s outbreak began at a different time, as well as due to such variables as the extent of testing, integrity of data reporting, population density, and strength of social distancing efforts, the virus has not spread uniformly across the states. These are the states with the highest number of COVID cases.

More recently, the growth in the numbers of confirmed cases has started to spike in some states while it has started to slow in others. In the past week, the number of cases has nearly quadrupled in one state, while it has slowed to 16% growth in another.

To determine the states where the virus is growing the fastest right now, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through April 16 from state and local health departments.

