States Where COVID-19 Cases Have Doubled in 2 Months

What once may have seemed as an unrealistic prediction is now a fact. The U.S. reported more than 102,000 new coronavirus infections on Nov. 2 – an all-time high for new cases a day. More than 9.5 million people in the U.S. have tested positive, and more than 237,000 have died of COVID-19.

Using data compiled from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 15 states where cumulative cases of the coronavirus have doubled since the beginning of September, when health experts have warned COVID-19 cases would spike. Some states are reporting their highest ever levels of new daily COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are warning that small household gatherings are driving the current spike in coronavirus cases as colder weather in most of the country pushes people to meet inside. This may help explain why 13 of the 15 states where the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has doubled in two months are in the northern part of the U.S.

A few states even went from ranking towards the middle in terms of coronavirus cases per capita to having the highest rates of cases per 100,000 residents. For example, South Dakota’s rate of confirmed infections at the beginning of September was 1,625 per 100,000 residents, the 25th lowest in the country. Two months later, it is 5,311 per 100,000 people, the second highest of all states.

While cases are rising in most parts of the country, the extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state. Here is a complete list of the states where the virus is growing the fastest right now.

Click here to see the places where COVID-19 is resurging.

To determine the states where COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past two months, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed case data from state and local health departments. States were ranked based on the percentage increase in cases from Sept. 3, 2020 to Nov. 3, 2020. Cases were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Data on population density was calculated using land area figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Testing data for each state came from various state and local health departments.