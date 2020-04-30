Every State's Rules for Staying at Home and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

While some states are beginning to lift stay-at-home orders and allow nonessential businesses to open as the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed, most of the United States is still in lockdown. COVID-19 has so far killed more than 61,000 people in the U.S. as of April 30. More than a million people nationwide have tested positive.

To slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives by keeping the local health care systems from being overwhelmed, each state has implemented its own set of rules — at different times and at varying limitations. In some states sheltering in place is the law, in others staying home is merely a recommendation.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from governors since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States at the end of January.

A minority of people, albeit a very vocal one, have started protesting the orders. They are pressing for an end to the restrictions even though the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States. Here are the states where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest right now.

While many people may feel confined and resist giving up their right to go outside or travel freely, there is some evidence that social distancing limitations are working and the rate of daily new infections is slowing.

Click here to see every states rules for staying at home and social distancing

Click here to read our methodology