Most Binge-Worthy Series You Can Stream Right Now Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

While many states have begun lifting restrictions that have kept Americans at home, social life is still far from normal. As a result, many Americans continue to spend an abnormal amount of time at home. Thankfully there is a great number of top-rated television series that are currently available to stream.

With so many streaming providers ready for use, the overall pool of content available to stream may be bigger than ever before. Even if people do not have access to every platform, they should be able to find something to their liking.

To help viewers navigate the many options available, 24/7 Tempo has identified the most binge-worthy series you can stream right now. We ranked these acclaimed series based on audience ratings from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Many of these programs were released just recently and therefore may be fresh in the minds of television fans. “Westworld,” “Stranger Things,” and “Chernobyl” are some examples of highly lauded shows that lend themselves to marathon viewing.

Other series were first released decades ago but can offer just as much to viewers. David Lynch’s mysterious “Twin Peaks” elevated the soap opera-era cliffhanger to new heights. HBO’s “The Sopranos” drew millions of viewers during its initial television run.

These shows and more are now available for on-demand streaming. For those who have already burned through these series, these are the best shows that were just recently released on streaming platforms.

To determine the most binge-worthy series you can stream right now, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the shows available for streaming based on data from website JustWatch. We then ranked the series based on their Internet Movie Database average user ratings, weighted by the number of votes each series received.