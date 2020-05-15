Upcoming Movies That Are Being Released Despite Coronavirus John Harrington, Charles B. Stockdale

Among the many cultural staples to take a hit following the widely followed measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 have been movie theaters. Many movie studios — and filmmakers — are now determined to lure movie fans back to their seats.

Among these is filmmaker Christopher Nolan, best known for films such as “The Dark Knight” and “Inception.” Nolan’s newest sci-fi epic, “Tenet,” is scheduled for a July 17 theatrical release, despite some parts of the country — such as Los Angeles county — announcing that stay-at-home orders will likely remain in place well into the summer.

Reflecting on Nolan’s drive to lure the public back to theaters, Imax CEO Richard Gelfond recently stated on an earnings call that he doesn’t “know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters re-opened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.”

Nolan and those involved in the distribution of “Tenet” aren’t the only ones with similar goals. Numerous other movies are scheduled to be released to theaters in the coming months despite coronavirus fears.

24/7 Tempo has identified 21 movies that are set to be released before September 2020 based on data from Internet Movie Database. For readers who would like to watch something new without leaving the comfort of their homes, here are the 50 best movies available to stream from home that you’ve never seen.

