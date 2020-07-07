Upcoming Movies That Are Being Released Despite Coronavirus Charles Stockdale, John Harrington

Among the many cultural staples to take a hit as a result of the measures and restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 have been movie theaters. But many movie studios — and filmmakers — are now determined to lure movie fans back to their seats.

Among these is filmmaker Christopher Nolan, best known for films such as “The Dark Knight” and “Inception.” The release of Nolan’s newest sci-fi epic, “Tenet,” has been pushed back multiple times, but it is now scheduled for an Aug. 12 theatrical release. This, despite the fact that confirmed coronavirus cases are increasing in most states.

Reflecting on Nolan’s drive to lure the public back to theaters, Imax CEO Richard Gelfond stated on an earnings call this past May that he doesn’t “know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters re-opened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.”

Nolan and those involved in the distribution of “Tenet” aren’t the only ones with such goals. Numerous other movies are scheduled to be released to theaters in the coming months despite coronavirus fears, with the country’s largest movie theater chains planning to open by mid-July.

24/7 Tempo has identified 19 movies that are set to be released before September 2020 based on data from Internet Movie Database. For readers who would like to watch something new without leaving the comfort of their homes, here are the 50 best movies available to stream from home that you’ve never seen.

