States With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Grant Suneson

The U.S. was rapidly nearing 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 8. While the pandemic has affected all 50 states, more than 1 million of the nation’s cases are concentrated in just seven states. While these seven states all have high populations, the majority also have among the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as reported by local and state government health agencies as of June 7, 2020, to determine the states with the highest number of confirmed cases per capita. We calculated the confirmed cases for every 100,000 people in each state using one-year population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

From June 1 to June 7, there were an average of 6.5 new daily COVID-19 cases nationwide per 100,000 U.S. residents. Nine of the 10 states with the most confirmed cases per capita reported a higher daily average of new cases per capita the past week. New York, the hardest-hit state by the coronavirus, has recently shown significant signs of improvement. Of the ten, It was the only state to report a smaller increase in daily cases compared to the U.S. increase, at 6.0 per 100,000 New York residents.

Conversely, some states that previously had relatively few cases per capita are reporting spikes in coronavirus infections. For instance, both Arizona and Mississippi reported around 10 new daily cases per 100,000 residents in the past week, among the highest new daily cases per capita.

In addition to each state’s health care system, state economies have also been severely damaged by the coronavirus and measures taken to curb its spread. Each state’s unemployment rate is much higher now than it was in February before the virus hit — ranging from just under 8% to well over 25%. These are the state economies most likely to be crippled by COVID-19.

