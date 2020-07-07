States With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Grant Suneson

The U.S. is on pace to hit 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the second week of July. There are now eight states with over 100,000 total confirmed cases. States like New York and New Jersey, which were hit especially hard by the virus in the early days of the pandemic, had their 100,000th diagnosed case months ago. But others, like Florida and Arizona, have only hit that milestone in the past few weeks as a result of recent spikes in coronavirus cases. As a result, many of these states now also have among the most COVID-19 cases per capita.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported by local and state government health agencies since the outbreak began through July 6, 2020, to determine the states with the highest number of confirmed cases per capita. We calculated the total number of COVID-19 diagnoses per 100,000 residents since the start of the outbreak in each state using one-year population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Data is as of July 6 for all states except for California, Connecticut, and Delaware, for which data is as of July 5.

The states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita are dominated by Northeastern states that were the most affected when the pandemic began in March. However, Southern and Western states are starting to rank higher, and some may soon replace Northeastern states at the top of the list. The list of the 10 states with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents was the same in the first week of July as it was a month before, with one major exception — Arizona. The state ranked 33rd among all states on June 1, with 281 cases per 100,000 people. It now ranks fifth, with over 1,400 total diagnoses per 100,000.

While states like Florida, Texas, and South Carolina have not experienced growth that was as dramatic, they have been recording more cases in the past few weeks than they had in the several months before largely because of spikes in some of their largest metro areas. Each of these states has multiple metro areas in which there were more new confirmed cases in June than there were throughout March, April, and May combined. These are the cities where cases have doubled in the last month.

When the coronavirus began to spread across the country, many U.S. states limited interstate and international travel. Some states imposed mandatory quarantines for all out-of-state visitors, or those from certain states with especially high rates of infections. Over time, certain states have managed to flatten their infection curve, while others are now seeing the curve spike. Some states have pulled back on travel restrictions at this time, while others have imposed new ones. These are every state’s travel guidance for residents and visitors.

