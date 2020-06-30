States With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Michael B. Sauter

The United States is in the midst of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, with the number of daily new cases hovering around 40,000 every day after falling below 20,000 in early June. Addressing Congress on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warned that if current trends do not improve he would not be surprised if the nation were to see as many 100,000 new cases a day, more than double the all-time high recorded on June 26 of 44,726 cases.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported by local and state government health agencies since the outbreak began through June 29, 2020, to determine the states with the highest number of confirmed cases per capita. We calculated confirmed cases for every 100,000 people in each state using one-year population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Data is as of June 29 for all states except for Delaware and Connecticut, for which data is as of June 28.

When the virus first peaked and national and state lawmakers and health officials encouraged implementation of safety protocols to flatten the curve, the virus was running rampant in states in the Northeast — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and others. Today, daily new cases in those states are on the decline and among the lowest in the country, adjusting for population size. Other states, meanwhile, have become new hot spots for the disease. New cases in Texas, Florida, Arizona and other states in the South and West have exploded in recent weeks. Here are the states where the virus is growing the fastest.

While cases are on the decline in Northeastern states, they still rank as having the most total cases per capita due to the initial severity of the outbreak there. However, if cases continue to surge in states in the South and Southwest, it might not be long before states in the Northeast are surpassed on the list of all-time diagnosed cases per capita.

Many health experts have warned that lifting restrictions — such as bans on public gatherings and closures of certain businesses — could lead to a spike in cases of the virus. Indeed, the latest surge in infections has arrived not long after states have begun the process of reopening their economies. Exactly how severe these spikes are differs from state to state and could be indicative of how effective each state’s policies are and how closely people are adhering to them. Here are every state’s rules for reopening and social distancing.

