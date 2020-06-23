States With The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Grant Suneson

As of June 22, nearly 2.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported across the country, but these cases are far more concentrated in some states than others. The U.S. has roughly 700 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, yet in four states that share is more than twice as high.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported by local and state government health agencies since the outbreak began through June 22, 2020, to determine the states with the highest number of confirmed cases per capita. We calculated the confirmed cases for every 100,000 people in each state using one-year population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Data is as of June 22 for all states except for Delaware and Connecticut, for which data is as of June 21.

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed nationwide per day declined in May, but has returned to an upward trajectory in June. In the early stages of the pandemic, the epicenter of the outbreak was in the Northeast. Even as new daily cases have declined in the area, each of the six states with the most cumulative cases per 100,000 since the pandemic’s initial outbreak are in the Northeast.

While new cases per day have largely decreased in these states, other parts of the nation, notably states in the South and Southwest, are experiencing an alarming wave of new cases. From June 16-22, six states added over a dozen new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Four — South Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, and Florida — are in the southeast. Two — Arizona and Utah — are in the west.

This wave of new cases may be largely attributable to the easing of social distancing measures many states have implemented in recent weeks. Some states began pulling back on restrictions as early as late April, and seven states never enacted statewide stay-at-home orders at all. These are every state’s rules for reopening and social distancing.

