States Where the Virus Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

As nearly all U.S. states have begun reopening their economies and easing social distancing restrictions, many Americans may be starting to feel a sense of relief that things are returning to normal. However, a number of states have seen a sharp spike in the number of new cases, and more than a dozen hit their highest seven-day average of daily new infections. In a report released on June 4, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that at least 118,000 and as many as 143,000 Americans will have died of COVID-19 by June 27, after approximately 100,000 Americans had died by the end of May.

Since the start of the crisis, the states where COVID-19 has been spreading the fastest have changed substantially. New York, which at one point had the most new cases reported per day per 100,000 people, now has fewer daily new cases per capita than the majority of states. Meanwhile, there are states like Arizona, which ranked 38th in daily new cases per capita at the end of April and which now has one of the highest rates of new cases of any state.

To determine the states where the number of confirmed cases per capita is growing the fastest right now, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through June 7 from state and local health departments. We calculated the average number of new cases per day between June1 and June 7 in each state for every 100,000 people.

While states like New York and New Jersey have seen new cases per capita decline, many of the states where the virus is spreading the fastest are also among the states that have been the hardest hit since the earlier days of the pandemic. States like Massachusetts, Delaware, and Illinois have near nation-leading numbers of cases, adjusted for population size — and also rank highly on this list. Here is a full list of the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Social distancing is the best virus containment tool we have at our disposal until a vaccine becomes available. In recent months, nearly every state imposed stay-at-home orders and other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A handful of states, however, did not implement stay-at-home orders. Nebraska and Iowa, two such states, now rank among the top-10 states where the virus is growing fastest. Here is a state-by-state look at every state’s rules for reopening and social distancing.

Click here to see the states where the virus is growing the fastest