Counties Where the Virus is Growing the Fastest Right Now Michael B. Sauter

On Wednesday, the United States reported over 52,000 new cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic reached American shores. Addressing Congress on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, suggested that the number of new cases could rise as high as 100,000 per day.

This latest surge in cases has not been even across the country, as many states and cities have reported encouraging declines in daily new cases in recent weeks. Other states, however, primarily those that had relatively few cases during the early days of the pandemic, now are being overwhelmed with a spike in new cases.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 29 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the 30 counties or county equivalents where the virus is growing the fastest. We excluded counties with populations of fewer than 5,000 people, as well as those with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days.

In the United States, the average number of new daily cases per capita has increased from 7.6 per 100,000 during the week ending June 22 to 10.5 per 100,000 in the week ending June 29, an increase of 2.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people. In the counties on this list the average number of daily new cases increased by at least 20 per 100,000 people week over week — more than seven times the national increase. One county on this list reported an increase of 129 daily new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week.

These 30 counties and county equivalents are concentrated in 13 states. By far, the state with the most counties with alarming COVID-19 growth is Mississippi, which has 10 counties on this list, followed by Texas with four, and Florida and Georgia with three each. All of these counties are in states where the virus is also spreading the fastest.

