Counties in Every State Where Covid-19 Is Growing the Fastest Right Now Michael B. Sauter

More than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of July 2, as the death toll nears 130,000, by far the most cases and deaths of any country. Within the United States, the extent of the spread varies considerably from state to state, and even from county to county. As the number of daily new cases are declining in some parts of the U.S., they are spiking alarmingly in others, with a number of states putting their planned reopenings on pause.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 29 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the county in each state where the virus is growing the fastest. We excluded counties with populations of fewer than 5,000 people, as well as those with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days.

In the United States, the average number of new daily cases per capita has increased from 7.6 per 100,000 during the week ending June 22 to 10.5 per 100,000 in the week ending June 29, an increase of 2.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people. Some counties on this list reported relatively modest increases. In two states, all counties have recorded no meaningful change or decrease in daily new cases. At the other end of the spectrum, one county on this list reported an average of 139 daily new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, up from an average of less than 10 per 100,000 the week before.

Generally, the counties on this list where new cases are increasing the fastest — not just in their state but also nationwide — are in states where the virus is also spreading the fastest, and vice versa. But there are some notable exceptions. In states like Washington and Oregon, where the average number of daily new cases has remained relatively flat, the counties on this list have all recorded increases of more than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 compared to the previous week. These are the states with the most and fewest COVID-19 cases.

