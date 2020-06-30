States Where the Virus is Growing the Fastest Right Now Michael B. Sauter

The number of daily new cases in the United States increased from less than 20,000 in early June to more than 40,000 by the end of the month, exceeding the peaks recorded during the initial wave of COVID-19 in April. As the surge has worsened in recent days, a number of states have postponed plans to move to the next phase of reopening their economies.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 29 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the states where the virus is growing the fastest. For both Connecticut and Delaware, data on COVID-19 infections and deaths is current as of June 28.

In the United States, the average number of new daily cases per capita has increased from 7.6 per 100,000 during the week ending June 22 to 10.5 per 100,000 in the week ending June 29, an increase of 2.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people. In a half dozen U.S. states, the average number of daily new cases climbed by more than twice as much. One state reported an average of nearly 40 daily new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, up from an average of less than 30 the week before.

While the average number of new daily cases is climbing nationwide, it is declining in many states. Some of the steepest drops in new infections have been in states that were initially hit the hardest by the virus, such as Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. Meanwhile, many of the states where the virus is surging — such as California, Idaho, Nevada, and Texas — have so far had comparatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19 relative to their overall population size. Here is a look at the total number of known cases of the virus by state.

This wave of new cases may be largely attributable to the easing of social distancing measures many states have implemented in recent weeks. Some states began pulling back on restrictions as early as late April, and seven states never enacted statewide stay-at-home orders at all. These are every state’s rules for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

