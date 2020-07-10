Counties Where the Virus Is Growing the Fastest Right Now Michael B. Sauter

On Tuesday, the United States reported 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic reached American shores. Addressing Congress last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, suggested that the number of new cases could rise as high as 100,000 per day.

This latest surge in cases has not been even across the country, as many states and cities have reported encouraging declines in daily new cases in recent weeks. Other states, however, primarily those that had relatively few cases during the early days of the pandemic, now are being overwhelmed with spikes in new cases.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 7 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the 35 counties or county equivalents nationwide where the virus is growing the fastest. We excluded counties with populations of fewer than 5,000 people, as well as those with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days.

In the United States, the average number of new daily cases per capita has increased from 11.1 per 100,000 during the week ending June 30 to 14.8 per 100,000 in the week ending July 7, an increase of 3.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people. In the counties on this list, the average number of daily new cases increased by at least 22 per 100,000 people week over week — more than seven times the national increase. One county on this list reported an increase of 148.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week.

These 35 counties and county equivalents are concentrated in 14 states, the majority of which are in the South. The state with the most counties with alarming COVID-19 growth is Texas, which has nine counties on this list, followed by Florida with six, and Georgia with five. Almost all the counties on this list are in states where the virus is also spreading the fastest.

Click here to see the counties where COVID-19 is growing the fastest