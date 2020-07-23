A-List Actors' Most Embarrassing Movie Flops Charles Stockdale, John Harrington

Hollywood’s top actors work hard to maintain good reputations among movie fans. Their popularity keeps them in work and it allows movie studios to entrust them with lead roles in big budget blockbusters. Yet just one professional misstep can damage — if not ruin — a career for years.

A movie can flop in various ways. It can flop financially, resulting in what’s commonly called a box office bomb. Alternatively, it can be critically condemned, which may lead producers to question the ability of the stars involved to ensure a well-received film. Many movies that are poorly reviewed end up underperforming at the box office.

24/7 Tempo has identified the most embarrassing movie flops for 22 A-list actors. These films may be their most hated by critics, their biggest financial failures, or passion projects that failed to be received anywhere near as positively as the work that made them popular in the first place.

The negative effects these movies have had on their stars’ careers vary in severity. They can overshadow the roles that first earned the actors widespread acclaim. These are the movie roles that launched Hollywood’s biggest stars.

To determine these A-list actors’ most embarrassing movie flops, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the filmography of 22 top-earning and culturally relevant actors. We considered factors such as Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer ratings, domestic box office performance as reported by movie data site The Numbers, and the actors’ level of involvement in each film, for example whether they acted in another professional capacity, such as producer or director. Additional elements were also taken into consideration, such as unique controversies regarding the various movies or uncommonly vitriolic criticism they received.