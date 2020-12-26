The 35 Worst Movies Ever Made

We all know a bad movie when we see one. Bad movies can have weak story lines, incompetent direction, poor technical quality, amateurish performances — or all of the above.

Sometimes, the title is a clue — “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” — really? Another indicator of a stinker is who is in it — actors such as Carmen Electra or Jean-Claude Van Damme won’t make you forget Meryl Streep or Daniel Day-Lewis. Some movies are so awful they develop a cult following, like the 2003 film “The Room.”

How do these clunkers get made? In some cases, filmmakers are working with a limited budget that affects all aspects of production, from the technology used to make the movie to the talent they can afford to hire.

24/7 Tempo has identified the 35 worst movies of all time based on audience and critic ratings from Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes.

Oftentimes, talent alone is not enough to carry a film. Many of the movies on this list are major Hollywood productions that feature top talent. Among the stars who appear in them are Nicolas Cage, Sandra Bullock, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Sylvester Stallone, and Matthew McConaughey, all of whom have won or have been nominated for an Oscar. These are the most popular Oscar winners of all time.

Sequels make numerous appearances among the worst films. Movie studios love to churn out additional chapters to popular originals, but filmmakers often botch these follow-ups, much to the displeasure of fans. Here are the 50 best movie sequels of all time.

Also common are both comedies and horror movies. Despite critics frequently skewering genre films of these types, they can be made cheaply and often do well at the box office and are therefore made often. While both genres often resonate with fans despite drawing ire from critics, the movies found here test the sensibilities of even the most tolerant viewers. If there is a silver lining for the pandemic, it prevented another year of cringeworthy motion pictures being made.

Methodology

To determine the worst movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating. To be considered, each film needed to have at least 5,000 Rotten Tomatoes user ratings, 10 approved Tomatometer critic reviews, and 10,000 IMDb user ratings.