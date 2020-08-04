States Where the Virus Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

After an alarming surge in coronavirus cases that began in June and continued through most of July, it appears that new COVID-19 infections may be leveling off nationwide. On Monday, the U.S. reported fewer than 50,000 new cases for the first time in nearly a month. This is still well above the roughly 20,000 new cases per day reported nationwide in early June. And while the number of new daily cases appears to be leveling off, or even declining nationwide, COVID-19 continues to spread at a growing rate in a number of states.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 1 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the states where the coronavirus is growing the fastest.

The average number of new daily cases per capita in the United States fell slightly, from 20.2 per 100,000 during the week ending July 26 to 19.1 per 100,000 in the week ending Aug. 1, a decrease of 1.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people. In 11 states, the average number of daily new cases declined at a faster rate than then national rate. Meanwhile, in 21 states, the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 rose by at least 1 and by as much as 8.9 compared to a week prior.

The states that recorded the largest decreases in the number of daily new cases per capita are states in the South and West that were part of the virus’ surge in June and July. Even after reporting declines in new cases over the past week, these states still, for the most part, have among the most daily cases per capita. Florida, for example, reported a decrease of 4.3 new daily cases per capita, on average, from the week before but as of the week ending Aug. 1 it still averaged the most new daily cases per capita in the country.

While many Southern and Western states have reported slowdowns in COVID-19 growth, there are exceptions, including Missouri and Oklahoma, which each reported an increase of at least 8 new daily cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending Aug. 1, compared to the previous week. Some other states reporting an increase in new daily cases include those in the Northeast, such as New Jersey and Connecticut, where the COVID-19 growth rate had been declining or stagnant for weeks.

