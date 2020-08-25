States Where the Virus Spread Is Slowing (And Where It’s Still Getting Worse)

Evidence continues to mount that the surge in COVID-19 cases that occurred this summer is subsiding. On Aug. 23, 36,422 new cases were reported across the U.S., the lowest single-day total since late June. While the spread of COVID-19 across the country appears to be slowing down, new daily cases remain relatively high. For reference, those 36,422 cases are still higher than any daily total before late June, including during the months when most U.S. states completely shut down. And while the spread has been slowing for the nation as a whole, it has actually increased in a number of states in the most recent week.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 23 and compared it to the average from the previous week to determine the states where the spread of the coronavirus is declining the fastest, where it is remaining relatively unchanged, and where it is still increasing.

The average number of new daily cases per capita in the United States fell slightly, from 15.3 per 100,000 during the week ending Aug. 16 to 13.7 per 100,000 in the week ending Aug. 23, a decrease of 1.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people. In 13 states, the average number of daily new cases declined by at least 2 per 100,000, week-over-week, including two states that reported decreases of 8.9 daily cases, week-over-week. Meanwhile, six states reported an increase of at least 1 case per 100,000.

The states that recorded the largest decreases in the number of daily new cases per capita are primarily in the South and West, many of which reported surges in June and July. Even after reporting declines in new cases over the past week, these states still, for the most part, have among the most daily cases per capita. These include Georgia, which reported a decline of 6.8 cases, from 31.3 per 100,000 residents to 24.5 per 100,000. After that decrease, the state still has the second-most new daily COVID-19 cases per capita.

Even as the state figure has been declining, Georgia still has one metro area reporting a substantial increase in new cases, although the majority of cities reporting the fastest spread are in another state. Here are the cities where COVID-19 is growing the fastest.

Starting Aug. 12, Massachusetts began excluding probable COVID-19 cases and deaths from its official COVID-19 case and death counts. As a result, we excluded Massachusetts from all growth calculations.

