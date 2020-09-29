States Where the Virus Spread Is Slowing (and Where It’s Still Getting Worse)

Throughout August and early September, the number of daily COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the U.S. appeared to be in decline. Yet the week ending Sept. 27 was the second week in a row in which the average of daily new cases per capita increased, up from 11.5 the week before to 13.1 cases per 100,000 Americans. During this time, 30 states reported a week-over-week increase in daily average cases per capita.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. calculated average new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Sept. 27 and compared it to the average from the previous week to determine the states where the spread of the coronavirus is declining the fastest, where it is remaining relatively unchanged, and where it is still increasing.

Each of the six states with the greatest week-over-week decline in cases per capita were in the South, and half of the 20 states that reported declining cases are also from the region. Yet not all Southern states are reporting declining cases. In 16 states, the week-over-week increase in average daily new cases outpaced the national average increase of 1.6 daily cases per 100,000 residents. Seven of these states are in the West, and six are in the Midwest.

Each of the Northeastern states had relatively small fluctuations in their levels of COVID-19 cases per capita, and all nine of these states have reported among the lowest numbers of average daily cases. The relatively low number of cases in the Northeast is a marked improvement from the earlier days of the pandemic, when states in the region had by far the highest rates of cases per capita. Though none of these states ranks among the states with the most cumulative cases per capita since the start of the pandemic, they rank among the highest of all states for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people. These are the states where the most people died from COVID-19.

Though COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, many states are pushing to get life back to normal. This includes reopening restaurants and allowing students to go back to school. However, each state has implemented different rules and strategies to keep students safe, whether that is allowing schools to teach remotely or use a hybrid model, or implementing temperature checks and cutting down on interaction between students. This is how schools are managing coronavirus in every state.

