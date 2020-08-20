Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

While the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day has begun to decline nationwide, life is by no means returning to normal. While daily new cases are declining nationwide, they remain high compared to earlier in the summer. On Aug. 17, the U.S. reported 39,169 new coronavirus cases, the lowest figure in more than a month. Still, even this figure was more than double the fewer than 20,000 daily cases regularly reported in early June.

Further, while national daily cases are declining, at a more local level, there are still cities where COVID-19 continues to spread at a growing rate.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 17 and compared it to the average from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. We excluded metropolitan areas with fewer than 20 new daily cases as of the most recent week.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases fell slightly, week-over-week, by 1.9 cases per 100,000 people. Average daily cases in the 31 metro areas on this list climbed by at least 5 cases per 100,000 residents this week compared to the previous one, and by as many as 58 per 100,000.

A small number of states are home to the vast majority of cities on this list. In particular, California is home to more than half of the 31 metropolitan areas on this list. California is one of just three states to report an increase of at least two daily new cases per 100,000 people, week-over-week. These are the states where the virus spread is slowing, and where it is still getting worse.

