17 Health Questions About COVID-19 Answered

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen. The U.S. alone has added 1 million new coronavirus cases in the five days leading up to Dec. 6. Questions — and their answers — circulating among the public have changed since the start of the spread in December 2019, reflecting current medical and scientific knowledge.

24/7 Tempo talked to Dr. Mark Siedner, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, and reviewed information from federal, local, and world health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to find answers to 17 questions concerning public health and the coronavirus.

Globally, there are no more than 67.6 million confirmed cases and over 1.5 million people have died. In the United States, more than 15 million people tested positive. These are the states where the virus is growing the fastest.

Click here for the answers to 17 questions about the coronavirus.