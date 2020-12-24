Places in Every State Where COVID 19 Is Growing the Fastest Right Now

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States has now surpassed 330,000. At nearly 1 death for every 1,000 residents, the U.S. continues to report among the worst COVID-19 mortality rates of any nation in the world.

Using data compiled from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compared average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the week ending Dec. 21 and compared it to the average in the previous week ending Dec. 14. We excluded counties with populations of fewer than 5,000 people as well as those with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days.

Between these two weeks, the daily occurrence of COVID-19 cases nationwide dropped from 66.0 per 100,000 people to 61.6 per 100,000. While the decline is certainly good news, average daily cases in each of these weeks were higher than in the previous two weeks ending Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

In 21 states, every county considered reported a decline in average daily new COVID-19 cases between the weeks ending Dec. 15 and 21. In the remaining 29 states, at least one county reported an increase.

In six states, the county with the largest increase in cases reported a weekly surge of more than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Click here to see the places in every state where COVID-19 is growing the fastest right now.