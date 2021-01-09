States With The Highest Cancer Rates

The fear that comes with a cancer diagnosis has roots in the disease’s killer nature. In the United States, where the disease is also the second biggest killer (after heart disease), nearly 600,000 people die from some form of cancer each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is some encouraging news. Cancer death rates declined by 27% in the period between 1991 and 2016, according to the American Cancer Society. This trend is mostly attributed to better early detection and treatment options.

24/7 Tempo reviewed the age-adjusted cancer incidence rate in every state using data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the incidence of cancer in every state.

Though fewer people are dying from cancer, diagnoses of the disease are expected to increase to more than 1 million in men and more than 900,000 in women by the end of 2020. That’s 24% and 21% higher than the total of new cancer cases detected in 2010, respectfully.

One reason for the increased diagnoses is the fact that people live longer — and age is the biggest risk factor for cancer.

The sooner a cancer is diagnosed the better the odds of beating it. The problem is that many cancers, regardless of their type, often have non-specific symptoms, such as fatigue, that people ignore. Here are 20 common cancer symptoms to catch early.

Nationwide in 2017, the latest year for which data is available, nearly 430 new cancer cases were diagnosed for every 100,000 people. In the U.S., approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime — these are the most common types of cancer in men and women.

