27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren’t anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it’s harder to save for retirement today than it was 50 years ago.

Over 30% of Americans plan to continue working after they retire, according to a 2019 survey by TD Ameritrade. If you’re not sure how long you’ll need to work or what to expect when you retire, find out the hard truths so you can figure out when you should retire.

