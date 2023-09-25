13 Massive Mistakes You Can Make Getting Ready to Retire

Since the financial safety net Social Security became law in 1935, Americans have used its benefits as a basis for helping to plan for their retirement. But income from the program doesn’t go very far – and even those who think they have retired comfortably can still make missteps.

To assemble a list of the biggest mistakes you can make in retirement, 24/7 Tempo gleaned information from sources such as the Social Security Administration, Investopedia, and other financial online sources.

Careful planning involving saving through programs such as employee-sponsored 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts (traditional or Roth IRAs) helps Americans to prepare for a comfortable retirement. Once they’ve completed their work life, Americans still need to navigate the sometimes jagged shoals of retirement. Retirement planning doesn’t necessarily stop once you have retired. (See what it costs to retire comfortably in every state.)

Among the issues to prepare for is an unexpected health episode. Retirees should also consider funds for long-term care; more than half of Americans will need some form of assisted living after they retire.

Retirees also need to bone up on their inflation math. Though Social Security benefits are indexed for inflation – and its recipients will likely see another significant increase in their checks starting in January of around 3.2%, according to Senior Citizens League calculations – retirees need to factor in inflation for everyday costs. Experts also say that among the mistakes retirees make is failing to take into account that Social Security benefits are taxed.

In addition, some people neglect to reduce or expunge their debts before retiring, and continuing to pay them off can eat into savings of those on a fixed income. (Here’s a look at American credit card debt every year since 1986.)