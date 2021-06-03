This Is the Most Popular Girl Name in Every State in the 21st Century

Most parents probably set out to choose the perfect name for their child. Sources of inspiration are endless and range from classic movies and unique names to anything that simply sounds beautiful.

One place to start the search for the right name is the Social Security Administration, which has been keeping track of names given to every child born in the U.S. every year since 1880.

To identify the 21st century’s most popular baby girl names in each state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the top 1,000 girl names from the Social Security Administration for each state and for each year from 2001 to 2019.

Baby girls born between 2001 and 2019 had a good chance of being named Emma. As of 2019, this has been the century’s most popular name in 32 states – from Alaska and Hawaii to Maine and New Hampshire. Isabella is second for being the most popular since 2001 in seven states.

Emma was among the most popular names in the U.S. as early as the 1880s, when the SSA started keeping records. It slowly declined in popularity and did not even rank among the 200 most popular names after the 1920s. The name made a grand re-entrance in the 1990s, quickly increasing in popularity again. Emma was the third most popular name of the 2000s. It has been in the top three every year since 2003.

Isabella made its debut among the most popular names in the 1990s. Before then, the name was more popular under the Isabel or Isabelle variations.

