America’s 40 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020

Oftentimes, expecting parents start thinking of a name for their new bundle of joy as soon as they find out a baby is coming. Some people are lucky and can decide on a name right away, while others need more time to decide.

Some parents name their children after well-known fictional characters, others after celebrities. There are also those who pick a name after a close relative or they pick a name just because they like how it sounds. In the end, some names become more popular at certain times, and the group of most popular names is a very diverse one.

24/7 Tempo identified the most popular boys and girls names in 2020 using data from the Social Security Administration, which recently released its annual list of top baby names in the U.S.

The top three most popular female and male names in 2020 remained the same as in 2019. But there are a few new entries in the top 10. Henry joined the top 10 list of boy names at the No. 9 spot for the first time in over a century. The name has been steadily rising in popularity since the 2000s.

Popular baby names are often a mirror of the times. For example, Kobe, the name of one of the greatest basketball players in history, is not among the most popular names of last year. But it certainly is among the names that have grown the most in popularity. The number of baby boys named Kobe more than doubled in 2020 – going from being the 556th most popular in 2019 to 239th last year. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

The top 10 boy and girl names of 2020 did not change much from the year before, but some names moved up or down. The most popular baby names, however, have changed significantly since the Social Security Administration started keeping records about a century and a half ago — these are the most popular names in American since 1880.

